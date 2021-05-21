Tim O’Hare, Former Tarrant County GOP Chair Running to be Next Tarrant County Judge

Fort Worth, Texas — According to state and local economic development sources Tarrant County College District plans to invest $138,000,000.00 to build out new space in Fort Worth. The company plans to occupy the new space at 4801 Marine Creek Parkway in Fort Worth, on or about November 1, 2024. According to the company website TCC is a comprehensive two-year institution dedicated to providing quality education that exceeds the expectations of the people of Tarrant County. More than 50,000 students are enrolled in TCC’s associate degree and technical programs, making it the sixth largest among Texas colleges and universities. The District has six major campuses in the cities of Hurst (Northeast Campus), Fort Worth (Northwest, South, TCC Connect and Trinity River campuses), and Arlington (Southeast Campus), with administrative offices in downtown Fort Worth at the May Owen Center.