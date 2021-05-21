newsbreak-logo
Tarrant County, TX

Tim O’Hare, Former Tarrant County GOP Chair Running to be Next Tarrant County Judge

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTARRANT COUNTY (WBAP/KLIF)- Tim O’Hare, a man of many titles: former Tarrant County Republican Chair, former Farmers Branch Mayor, Lawyer and founder of the Southlake PAC is vying for a new title, the Tarrant County Judge in 2022. “It seems like our country has been turned upside down on what...

