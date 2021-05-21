newsbreak-logo
Jimmy Butler's agent unloads on reporter Shams Charania

By Grey Papke, Larry Brown Sports
msn.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the eve of the NBA playoffs, Jimmy Butler’s agent is in a spat with one of the league’s most prominent reporters. On Friday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported that there have been “testy moments” between Butler and the Miami Heat coaching staff this season. This was hotly disputed by Butler’s agent Bernard Lee, who said the report was “not reality.” He then took direct aim at Charania and his penchant for reporting injury news, calling the reporter a “click bait, ambulance-chasing, dirt bag piece of s–t” as part of a profanity-laced reply.

