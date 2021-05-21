newsbreak-logo
Former Park Crossing defensive lineman transferring from Kansas to Auburn

By Josh Vitale, Montgomery Advertiser
Marietta Daily Journal
 4 days ago

Montgomery's Marcus Harris went a long way from home when he signed with Les Miles' Kansas program out of high school in 2019. But he'll be much closer now. The Park Crossing alum announced Friday that he has committed to Auburn football as a transfer. The 6-foot-2, 280-pound Harris was...

