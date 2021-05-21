newsbreak-logo
San Diego, CA

Police searching for at-risk missing North Park woman

Krista Summerville
ABC 10 News KGTV
 2 days ago
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- San Diego police are searching for a woman they say disappeared after catching an MTS bus in the Valencia park area.

According to police, 69-year-old Doris Ann Woods was last seen by a family member in the 5600 block of Imperial Avenue around 6:50 Thursday night.

Woods had taken an MTS bus from Imperial Avenue and never returned to her North Park home, police said. Woods is suffering from lapses in memory and is considered at-risk.

Woods is described as a black woman, with shoulder length dreads and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing dark blue pants with a light blue design. Anyone with information is asked to call San Diego Police at 619-531-2000.

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

