Kern County unemployment improves over last month

Unemployment rates in Kern County are improving. The Employment Development Department released data showing the county's unemployment rate was 10.7 percent last month. That's down from 11 percent in March.

Numbers show there were 40,100 people who were unemployed in April. The county's unemployment rate is nearly twice what it is in the United States.

The state's unemployment rate is currently just over 8 percent.

And Friday, Governor Gavin Newsom provided an update on the job conditions in the state.

"California created 101,800 jobs in April. That’s nearly 40% of all jobs created in the nation. The #CA comeback is happening in real time."