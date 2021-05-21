newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. prepares to downgrade Mexico air safety rating -sources

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

WASHINGTON/MEXICO CITY, May 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. government is preparing to downgrade Mexico’s aviation safety rating, a move that will bar Mexican carriers from adding new U.S. flights and limits airlines ability to carry out marketing agreements, four sources briefed on the matter said.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) planned move is expected be announced in the coming days and follows a lengthy review of Mexico’s aviation oversight by the agency.

Downgrading Mexico from Category 1 to Category 2 will mean current U.S. service by Mexican carriers is unaffected, but they cannot launch new flights and airline-to-airline marketing practices, like selling seats on each other’s flights in code-share arrangements, are restricted.

An FAA spokesman declined to comment. (Reporting by David Shepardson and Frank Jack Daniel)

Reuters

Reuters

126K+
Followers
140K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aviation Safety#U S Airlines#Downgrade Mexico#Mexican Carriers#Limits Airlines Ability#Airline#Reporting#Review#Code Share Arrangements#Marketing Agreements#Selling#Washington Mexico City#Category 1#Category 2#Exclusive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
FAA
Place
Mexico City
Related
U.S. Politicswsau.com

U.S. imposes restrictions on Ethiopia assistance over Tigray

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. government on Sunday said it was imposing wide-ranging restrictions on economic and security assistance to Ethiopia over the atrocities in Tigray, as well as visa restrictions barring current or former Ethiopian or Eritrean government officials deemed responsible for the crisis. Secretary of State Antony Blinken...
EconomyPosted by
The Hill

FAA to lower Mexico aviation-safety rating: report

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is reportedly planning to lower Mexico’s aviation safety rating due to falling short of international standards. Sources close to the matter told The Wall Street Journal that the FAA has determined Mexico’s oversight has dropped below accepted international standards and will be designating the country to a Category 2 from Category 1.
U.S. PoliticsLas Vegas Herald

U.S. government orders airlines to weigh passengers prior to flights

Under new federal guidelines, U.S. airlines could begin weighing passengers before boarding flights, reports airline blog View From The Wing. Confirming this, Airline industry publication AirInsightGroup says that the new FAA rules orders airlines to update "standard average passenger weights" for crews, bags, and passengers. Airlines are also being asked...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
TheStreet

U.S. Lumber Coalition: U.S. Department Of Commerce's Continued Trade Enforcement Leads To Robust Domestic Lumber Industry Capacity Expansion

WASHINGTON, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Department of Commerce today issued its preliminary determination in the second administrative review of softwood lumber imports from Canada, and once again confirmed that Canadian imports are heavily subsidized and dumped into the U.S. market by issuing a combined anti-subsidy and anti-dumping duty rate of 18.32%.
U.S. Politicskdal610.com

Restrictions at U.S. land borders with Canada, Mexico extended

WASHINGTON/OTTAWA (Reuters) – U.S. land borders with Canada and Mexico will remain closed to non-essential travel until at least June 21, the U.S. and Canadian governments said on Thursday. The restrictions were first imposed in March 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and have been extended in 30-day increments....
Congress & CourtsFOXBusiness

Congress seeks Boeing records on 737 MAX, 787 production issues

WASHINGTON -Two key U.S. lawmakers said on Tuesday they are seeking records from Boeing Co and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on production issues involving the 737 MAX and 787 Dreamliner. House of Representatives Transportation Committee Chairman Peter DeFazio and Rick Larsen, who chairs a subcommittee, said they were seeking...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
KTVZ News Channel 21

Exclusive: American Airlines’ largest regional carrier gets FAA warning

A commuter jet was seconds away from landing at a regional airport in Illinois last March when the pilots realized they’d made a potentially fatal mistake: They were aimed at the wrong runway. Had the plane not diverted at the last second, there was a “high probability” the plane would not have had room to The post Exclusive: American Airlines’ largest regional carrier gets FAA warning appeared first on KTVZ.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

U.S., Canada, flag concerns over investment with Mexico

The United States and Canada urged Mexico to respect foreign investments during trade discussions on Monday, officials said, while Washington also raised issues over Mexican farm produce. The talks came at the start of the first meeting of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) Free Trade Commission, which centers on the...
Agriculturekiwaradio.com

U.S. and Mexico keep organic trade open

IARN — Mexico last week agreed to extend the deadline for U.S. organic exports to be certified to its Organic Products Law. U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack met with his counterpart, and they agreed to extend the compliance deadline to December 31, 2021. Through 2021, USDA-certified organic products may continue to be exported, but on January 1, 2022, organic products exported from the U.S. to Mexico must be certified to the Organic Products Law standard.
Aerospace & DefenseUS News and World Report

Airbus to Boost A220 Jet's Range, Newest Operator Says

PARIS/WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Airbus will go ahead with plans to increase the range of its smallest jet, the A220, its newest operator said, allowing airlines to open more niche routes internationally. Airline entrepreneur David Neeleman said last month he was discussing adding extra endurance to the jetliner with Airbus, which...
Public HealthArkansas Online

U.S. shots seen to aid Mexico virus effort

MEXICO CITY -- After suffering one of the world's deadliest coronavirus outbreaks, Mexico is witnessing a significant decrease in cases -- and the U.S. vaccination campaign may be one reason, scientists say. Confirmed deaths from covid-19 have tumbled more than 85% since January, when a brutal second wave swept the...
Congress & Courtsjack1065.com

U.S. House panel backs $8 billion to shift USPS to EVs

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. House Oversight and Reform Committee on Thursday voted to authorize $8 billion to quickly shift the U.S Postal Service (USPS) to an electric vehicle delivery fleet. USPS in February awarded a contract to Oshkosh Corp that could be worth $6 billion to build a mix...