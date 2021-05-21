Mexico's confirmed COVID-19 death toll rises to 221,256

newsbreak-logo
MEXICO CITY, May 21 (Reuters) - Mexico reported 2,604 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country and 176 more fatalities, bringing the total to 2,392,744 infections and 221,256 deaths, according to health ministry data released on Friday.

The government has said the real number of cases is likely significantly higher, and separate data published recently suggested the actual death toll is at least 60% above the confirmed figure. (Reporting by Sharay Angulo and David Alire Garcia Editing by Chris Reese)

