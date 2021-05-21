newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Iowa State

Film Crews Take Over Northern Iowa Communities To Shoot New TV Show

By Dunken
Posted by 
AM 1390 KRFO
AM 1390 KRFO
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Film crews have been spotted around Clear Lake and Mason City filming a television show called "Strong Tower" which is about a widow who comes back to her hometown to open a brewhouse. The Clear Lake Chamber of Commerce confirmed the news on Facebook with a post that explained: "Renovo Media Group (operating within the new Kingland production facility) is filming a television show in North Iowa throughout the next 2 weeks! Very exciting for our region. And don't worry! The signs on Skip's Kicks and Starboard Market are only temporary."

krforadio.com
AM 1390 KRFO

AM 1390 KRFO

Faribault, MN
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KRFO 1390 brings you your local news, sports and weather, as well as the classic hits you love. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://krforadio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Clear Lake, IA
Entertainment
City
Clear Lake, IA
State
Minnesota State
Local
Iowa Entertainment
City
Mason City, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Television Show#Northern Iowa#Film Crews#Film Producer#Network Television#Short Film#Renovo Media Group#Kaal Tv#The American Pickers#The History Channel#North Iowa#July#Treasure#Businesses#Starboard Market
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Facebook
Related
Minnesota StatePosted by
AM 1390 KRFO

Skies in Minnesota Could Soon Look Hazy Thanks To Canada

It's been cloudy and rainy in our neck of the woods, but parts of Minnesota could soon see hazy skies, thanks to Canada. I've always been a fan of our neighbors to the north in Canada. They're polite, they like hockey, and they gave us the Tim Hortons coffee shop franchise. (And, by the way, where did all our Minnesota Tim Hortons location go?)
Minnesota StatePosted by
AM 1390 KRFO

Did You Know Working From Home in Your Car Is a Thing in Minnesota?

A surprising number of Minnesotans who have been working from home during the pandemic have actually been working from this location instead. It's good to see that the pandemic is fading, vaccination rates are climbing, things are finally starting to open up across Minnesota. But over the past year, many Minnesotans were sent to work from home-- and many still are.
Minnesota StatePosted by
AM 1390 KRFO

American Pickers Looking for Places to Pick in Minnesota This July

If you are a fan of the History Channel show American Pickers, and happen to have a lot of "treasures", this might be your summer to shine. The American Pickers team of Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz are coming to Minnesota this summer, and they are in need of places to pick. In a Facebook post to the Got A Pick page, they shared what they are looking for:
Northfield, MNPosted by
AM 1390 KRFO

2021 Defeat Of Jesse James Days Celebration To Be As “Close To Capacity As Possible”

While there was some doubt as to what the Defeat of Jesse James Day would look like in Northfield this September, after the announcement from the committee yesterday, it seems like it will be as close to normal as one can expect thanks to an easing of restrictions from Governor Walz on capacity limits for events. The Defeat of Jesse James Days' announcement states that "the committee remains committed to hosting a safe celebration for all and will continue ahead with plans".
Minnesota StatePosted by
AM 1390 KRFO

List of 15 Normal and Very Unusual Animals That Minnesota Classrooms Dissect

The worst smell in high school - formaldehyde. A smell that you'll never forget in high school - formaldehyde. And if you know that smell, you were probably part of a biology or anatomy class that explored the world of animal dissection. Frogs and worms might be the top picks for most classrooms in Minnesota and Iowa but a few unusual animals showed up on the dissection list, including cats.
Minnesota StatePosted by
AM 1390 KRFO

Several Tornadoes Reported In Parts Of Southeast Minnesota

Minneapolis (KROC AM News) - Several tornadoes dropped out of the evening sky in parts of southeast Minnesota Wednesday. A total of eight were reported to the National Weather Service between 7:25 pm and 8:45 pm, including two near Owatonna, two near Morristown, and two near Elko New Market. A tornado was also reported in the Henderson area and another near Dundas.
Iowa StateKCRG.com

Waterloo to consider name change for convention center

Man accused of killing Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith pleads not guilty. The man accused of shooting and killing an Iowa State Patrol trooper entered his plea. Michael Lang has pleaded not guilty in the case. Updated: 4 hours ago. After fighting and beating cancer twice, an Iowa college...
Iowa StateKCRG.com

Evacuation order still in place after fiery Iowa derailment

SIBLEY, Iowa (AP) — An evacuation order remains in place for part of a northwest Iowa town as firefighters work to extinguish a burning train after a weekend derailment. About 47 cars derailed Sunday afternoon near Sibley, including several cars that were carrying hazardous materials. The resulting fire created a...
Iowa StatePosted by
98.1 KHAK

The Iowa Amish Have Shunned the COVID-19 Vaccine

I've always been fascinated with Amish culture and tradition. As a kid, my dad and I would travel to Lancaster, Pennsylvania to visit friends of his. The city has a huge Amish population, about 25,000, and my dad's pals were friendly with some of the area Amish. As a child, it's hard to grasp someone not being interested in a Walkman (that dates me) or video games. I have to say, I still have that fascination as an adult.