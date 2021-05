The ripple effect from Harvey Weinstein’s downfall has been visible in all sorts of industries beyond Hollywood, if only in terms of people in power being called out for their abuses of that power, but now some of the biggest people in the movie business are getting a delayed sting from having ever worked with Weinstein in the first place. This all starts back in 2018, when Weinstein’s once-unstoppable studio The Weinstein Company immediately became completely toxic. Desperate to be acquired by someone who wasn’t facing a number of horrifying allegations, The Weinstein Company sought a buyer who could take over the business and keep things running, but when those plans fell through, it had no choice but to file for bankruptcy. A few months after that, a private equity firm with no movie experience (a final insult to Weinstein’s legacy) called Lantern Capital Partners stepped in and bought up The Weinstein Company’s assets, kicking off a buying spree that led to Lantern relaunching defunct production company Spyglass and becoming a little media empire.