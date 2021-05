President Donald Trump “called the media the enemy of the people, but all politicians hate the media who cover them,” quips New York magazine’s Olivia Nuzzi. President Biden’s press staffers “still resent the harsh coverage” he got amid the Democratic primaries, and the “spirit of joylessness and bitterness that defined the campaign didn’t go away once they won.” Now the Trump “dynamic” where “the president said one thing while the White House said another . . . persists into the Biden era”: Staff walked the prez’s comments back after Biden broke “with months of linguistic contortions from his administration” by calling the migrant surge a “crisis.” This shows “the unusual degree to which his staff seeks to control the narrative (and often succeeds) by controlling the press and the president himself.” And the “dumb tactics” work: AP told reporters to “avoid” the word “crisis.”