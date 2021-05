Winding River Ranch, a wedding venue known for breathtaking views of the Never Summer Mountains, now takes the breath away in a much different way. The ridges surrounding the property track the path of the massive East Troublesome Fire, which rampaged through the property Oct. 21 and took all 29 buildings with it. A small bridge, which led brides to their scenic wedding ceremonies, has been destroyed, but the benches for the ceremonies’ audiences sit almost untouched.