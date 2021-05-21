newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Five Free Ways to Deal with Allergy Season this Year

959theriver.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier this week we heard that people with allergies will spend around $16,000 during their life dealing with them. So here are five FREE ways to help deal with allergy season this year . . . 1. Stay inside during the worst part of the day. Midday and afternoon are...

www.959theriver.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Allergies#Allergy Symptoms#Allergy Season#Car Windows#Free People#Pollen Counts#This Week#Bed
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Allergy
Related
Omaha, NEOmaha.com

7 ways to minimize your child's exposure to outdoor allergy triggers

Every year as spring rolls around, many children begin experiencing nasal stuffiness, sneezing, a runny nose and itchy eyes, nose or ears. If your child begins to experience any of these symptoms, it's likely that he or she is suffering from seasonal allergies. Otherwise known as hay fever, seasonal allergies...
Environmentktbb.com

How climate change is making allergy season even worse

(NEW YORK) -- No, your (itchy, red) eyes are not deceiving you -- allergy season is getting worse, and climate change is to blame. Pollen counts are already higher than they've ever been, and not only will they increase, but the season will get longer as well, experts say. Dr....
Sherman, TXKXII.com

Allergists say this allergy season is worse than usual

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Spring is upon us and allergists are seeing patients for trouble with seasonal allergies. Why you may find yourself sneezing more when you step outside. “They can be very frustrating from a day-to-day interaction standpoint. Many people it can progress to respiratory flares and that can...
Cell PhonesTrendHunter.com

Symptom-Tracking Allergy Apps

The My Pollen Forecast app is designed to make keeping track of seasonal allergy symptoms easy with its built-in diary system. Through the real-time tracking software, the app allows users to remain updated on allergens and pollen counts in their local area. The diary feature helps users evaluate the impact of seasonal allergies over time by having them record allergen severity in an efficient format.
Diseases & Treatmentskaslradio.com

What to Do About Seasonal Allergy Symptoms

Spring usually brings with it warmer weather and along with the more cheerful weather, comes the growth of flower buds, blooming trees, and pollinating plants. Unfortunately, for many Americans, spring also means repetitive sneezing, a permanently runny nose, congestion, itchy eyes, and other bothersome symptoms.If you’re among those who manage or suffer through seasonal allergies, you’re not alone! In total, more than 50 million Americans react to nasal allergens like pollen, mold, grass, pets, and more. Nasal allergies affect 30 percent of adults and 40 percent of children.
Healthhomenewshere.com

This spring could be worst allergy season yet

Flower buds and new foliage growth is a telltale sign of the beginning of spring. For seasonal al­lergy sufferers, it is also a sure sign of the beginning of spring allergy season. This is the time of year to stock up on extra tissues as a runny nose, itchy, watery...
WorkoutsEverydayHealth.com

How to Exercise Outdoors With Seasonal Allergies

Seasonal allergies don’t have to keep your workouts confined to your house or the gym. With a little planning and creativity, you can exercise outdoors while keeping seasonal allergy symptoms on the sidelines, minimizing problems like a runny nose, watery eyes, and congestion. What’s the strategy? Know your triggers, so...
Diseases & Treatmentsknightcrier.org

Investigating some lesser-known seasonal allergies

Seasonal allergies are very common this time of year. Just take a look outside and you’ll see why. But there is more to allergies than pollen, mold, and ragweed. Some of these lesser known seasonal allergies can be even worse. COMMON SEASONAL ALLERGIES YOUR DOCTORS DON’T WARN YOU ABOUT. LONG...
Diseases & Treatmentsthepostnewspaper.net

Understanding asthma as allergy season resumes

The arrival of spring and summer is typically welcomed with open arms. Warm air, green grass, colorful flowers, and, of course, vacations are just a few of the many reasons to celebrate spring and summer. Spring and summer also marks the return of allergy season. According to the American College...
ElectronicsPost-Bulletin

Air purifier/deodorizer easy to use, perfect for allergy season

If there was ever a timely gadget to provide some relief for the spring allergy season, the Scosche FrescheAIR portable HEPA air purifier/deodorizer is it. Measuring 2.6-inches round by 6.9-inches deep and weighing 1.42 pounds, the FrescheAIR is made with rugged aluminum alloy. It’s not only portable to fit in a backpack or such, but also fits perfectly in a vehicle’s cup holder for use on the road. Along with helping deodorize pollen and other allergy accelerants, it helps eliminate smoke fumes, food and pet odors, dust and germs.
ScienceWTAX

How long do allergies last—a few years or your whole life?

Science doesn’t know a whole lot about allergies, but there’s a bit of good news. Clifford Bassett is the medical director of Allergy & Asthma Care of NY and says, “The only good thing about getting older is that, in many cases, allergies are less prevalent.” So why do some kids grow out of certain food allergies? That’s unclear. The experts say if you get food allergies as a kid, you just have to wait and see if your tolerances change in the future, and if you haven’t outgrown an allergy by the time you’re a teen, you’re likely to have it for life. Allergies, especially seasonal allergies, can change a lot over a lifetime, but it might not have much to do with your body. Each place you live has its own set of allergens, so moving will likely change your allergies too. It also takes time to become allergic to things—this is because you get sensitized one year and then react the next. Some bad news: people with one allergy are far more likely to develop another. Also, many things seem to affect our immune response—and thus allergies: including hormones, puberty, pregnancy, menopause, and weight gain or obesity. (PopSci)
Diseases & Treatmentswhatsnewlaporte.com

Nurse offers tips for dealing with allergies

While spring brings sunshine, emerging greenery and longer days, many people dread this season for the sinus pressure, headaches, itchy eyes and respiratory problems it brings. More than 50 million people suffer with nasal allergies and half of those also have seasonal pollen allergies, according to The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA), which recently released a listing of the most challenging places in the country to live with allergies.
Public HealthLifehacker

If You Have Allergies, Don't Ditch Your Mask Yet

If you’re fully vaccinated, you may be looking forward to using your masks less and less often now that the CDC has said fully vaccinated Americans can go without masks in many situations. But if you have allergies to dust or pollen, it might be worth keeping them around. Pollen...
Marquette, MIWLUC

Allergy season in effect around the U.P.

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Warm weather is approaching, which means those with seasonal allergies could face some obstacles while spending time outside. While this allergy season is expected to be moderate compared to years past, meteorologist Matt Zika of the National Weather Service says there is one difference between this year and last.
Diseases & TreatmentsOdessa American

MEDICAL MATTERS: Get a jump on seasonal allergies before they attack

If you suffer from seasonal allergies, allergy drops, or sublingual immunotherapy, could help you build tolerance to key tree or grass allergies with a treatment that begins before the season starts. The goal is fewer symptoms once pollens are in full bloom and ultimately, elimination of symptoms. Sublingual immunotherapy works...