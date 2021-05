The weather is getting warmer, and there are so many things to celebrate coming up. Whether you’re looking to get a treat for the end of the school year, celebrate a stellar dance competition performance or an out of the park homerun from your little leaguer… Piper’s in Covington has always been the place to be! And now if you are looking for a unique pit stop with friends, or a sweet way to end date night… you can check out Piper’s Ice Cream BAR.