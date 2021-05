Marvel has found a pair of directors for its upcoming Disney+ series Secret Invasion that will star Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn. Hollywood Reporter is saying that Marvel has tapped Let Him Go director Thomas Bezucha and Ali Selim (The Looming Tower) to direct episodes of the upcoming show. They will join executive producer Kyle Bradstreet (Mr. Robot) on the project, which is said to be shooting in Europe later this year. It’s unknown how many episodes each man will direct, but it’s said to likely be a three-three split or four-two.