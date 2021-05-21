newsbreak-logo
Salma Hayek on the Diverse Cast of 'Eternals': 'A Lot of People Are Going to Feel Seen'

By Marc Malkin
seattlepi.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s not every day that a Latina woman in her 50s stars in a Marvel movie. It’s something that director Chloé Zhao was very aware of when she cast 54-year-old Salma Hayek to play Ajak in the upcoming “Eternals.”. “Ageism in Hollywood is a very concerning issue that we must...

CelebritiesYardbarker

Salma Hayek News

Salma Hayek revealed in a new Variety cover story that two directors informed her she wasn’t getting a job on their movies solely because she is a Mexican actress, despite both filmmakers admitting she was the best actress for those roles. Salma Hayek says she nearly died from secret COVID-19...
Public HealthLaredo Morning Times

Salma Hayek on 'Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard,' 'Eternals' and Her Secret Near-Fatal Battle With COVID

Chloé Zhao will never forget one particular night shoot while filming “Eternals,” Marvel’s upcoming movie about a group of immortals living on Earth whose leader is Ajak, played by Salma Hayek. It was a cold and drizzly evening on location in an English forest in the fall of 2019, and the Oscar-winning director told the cast, which includes Angelina Jolie and Kumail Nanjiani, that they could return to their trailers while some technical issues were being resolved and it was unclear when the cameras would start rolling again.
Public Healththesalemnewsonline.com

Salma Hayek: I almost died after a battle with COVID-19

Salma Hayek almost died after contracting COVID-19. The 54-year-old actress has revealed she caught the virus last year and spent several months recovering from the illness, which she says was so bad her doctor was “begging” her to go to hospital for treatment. In an interview with Variety magazine –...
Public HealthAlbany Herald

Salma Hayek says she battled a near-fatal case of Covid-19

Salma Hayek is opening up about her battle with Covid-19. In a recent interview with Variety, the actress said she contracted the virus early on in the pandemic and almost ended up in the hospital. "My doctor begged me to go to the hospital because it was so bad," Hayek...
Moviesbleedingcool.com

The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard: New Trailer, Poster Tease More Hijinks

The Hitman's Bodyguard is the perfect example of a movie that is only pretty good becoming a hit because it was released at the right time. August, in the pre-COVID days anyway, was usually a dead zone when it comes to movies. The late summer doesn't usually have a lot of movies coming out because the families are going back to school, but it's too early to release Oscar bait because the average Academy voter is approximately 102 years old and would forget it if you release your Oscar-bait movie before August. So The Hitman's Bodyguard was one of the last movies to come out in 2017, and for two straight weeks, there wasn't much to compete with it. Its second week at number one was one of the lowest box office since September 2001. However, it did make $176 million on a $30-$69 million budget, so a sequel was greenlit. The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard turns our focus to Salma Hayek's Sonia who stole the movie whenever she appeared on screen. This new trailer and poster show that Hayek is clearly having a ton of fun playing this character.
Public Healthhealthdigest.com

Salma Hayek's Near-Fatal Coronavirus Battle Explained

You might know her from 'Frida,' or perhaps you're excited to see her in the new Marvel movie, 'Eternals,' but wherever you recognize her from, it's safe to say Salma Hayek is one of the most well-known actresses out there. And while paparazzi photos may make it seem like things are fine and dandy for her, she recently opened up during a Zoom interview with Variety magazine about her near-death battle with COVID-19.
MoviesCollider

Exclusive: ‘Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard’ Director Patrick Hughes Reveals New Details About Sequel

With the Hitman’s Wife Bodyguard arriving in theaters June 16th and the newest trailer now online, I recently landed an exclusive interview with director Patrick Hughes to talk about making the fun looking sequel. In the sequel, Ryan Reynolds’ Michael Bryce is reluctantly pulled back into the world of bodyguarding as he's united with Salma Hayek’s Sonia to try to rescue Sonia’s husband, Darius Kincaid, played by Samuel L. Jackson. Also returning for this installment is Richard E. Grant, while adding series newcomers Frank Grillo, Tom Hopper, Gabriella Wright, Morgan Freeman, and Antonio Banderas.
Celebritiesmix929.com

Salma Hayek hails ‘House of Gucci’ co-star Lady Gaga as “ultimate professional”

Lady Gaga stars in Ridley Scott‘s upcoming true crime drama House of Gucci alongside Salma Hayek, who calls the “Born This Way” singer “the ultimate professional.”. Gaga plays Patrizia Reggiani, the woman convicted of orchestrating the the 1995 murder of her ex-husband and heir to the Gucci empire, Maurizio Gucci, portrayed by Adam Driver. Hayek plays a clairvoyant who was convicted of helping plan the murder.
MoviesPosted by
Daily Mail

The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard trailer: Ryan Reynolds returns to protect Samuel L Jackson and Salma Hayek as they take on a villain played by Antonio Banderas

The trailer for the upcoming action comedy film Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard was released on Lionsgate Movies' official YouTube account on Thursday. The Ryan Reynolds-starring feature sees him returning to his role as Michael Bryce and being assigned to protect his former colleague, played by Samuel L. Jackson, as well as his ex-partner's wife, played by Salma Hayek.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Reactions to seeing Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

This Monday, May 3, it was presented as one of those special days that is usually taken Marvel Cinematic Universe to surprise his fans around the world, through social networks. There we had the announcements of the premieres of the next films that will make up Phase 4, where we find Eternals, with Salma Hayek Y Angelina Jolie in its cast. Check out some reactions to seeing them in the MCU!
MoviesDen of Geek

Eternals: How Salma Hayek’s Ajak Energy Aided Director Chloé Zhao

Marvel’s Eternals achieved a depth of diversity in its ensemble, as exemplified by the casting of Salma Hayek, who plays the role of Ajak, a key member of the film’s titular group of gods on Earth. Yet, while a role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe may be a notable coup for the veteran 54-year-old Mexican actress, her presence ended up providing inspiration for the film’s director, Chloé Zhao, now a Best Picture/Director Oscar winner for Nomadland.
Minoritiescaribpress.com

Salma Hayek speaks out on discrimination in Hollywood

Salma Hayek, who stars in the upcoming film “Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard” told Variety she was discriminated against in Hollywood early in her career. More and more celebrities are speaking out about their Hollywood experience and Mexican actress and producer.Salma Hayek, known for movies “Desperado,” and “From Dusk till Daw” is the latest to speak out.
Public Healthuncrazed.com

Salma Hayek Nearly Died From Covid-19

Salma Hayek reveals she almost died after quarantining with Covid-19 for seven weeks. In an interview with Variety, the actress said she was still recovering from the after affects of the illness. At one point she says she was even placed on oxygen. “My doctor begged me to go to...