Saint Louis County, MO

'A Ballet is Born': Saint Louis Ballet Gives Audiences an Inside Look at its Creative Process

By Andrea Smith
laduenews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaint Louis Ballet’s 2021 spring gala is a virtual event that will take audiences behind the curtain and into the minds of choreographers and a composer who bring ballets to life. “A Ballet is Born” will illustrate the process of creating a ballet with Gen Horiuchi, Saint Louis Ballet executive and artistic director; teacher and choreographer Nilas Martins, who is a former New York City Ballet principal dancer; and pianist/composer Atsushi Toya Tokuya, more commonly known as TOYA. Viewers will discover what inspires a particular piece and the resources required to transform an idea into a spectacular onstage production.

www.laduenews.com
