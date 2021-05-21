Scratch board artist creates lifelike images

This is a story from Cheraw, SC, where we find an artist who wanted to pay tribute to his son and honor fatherhood. Joshua Redfearn is an artist, graphic designer, husband, and father. He wanted to create a piece of art that honored his son at the age he was when he became his father. His masterpiece represents photos from each year of his son Jayden’s life. The artwork displays a letter to Jayden, “when obstacles arise in life, this reminds me that we need to step away every now and then to see a clearer picture. If each dot is a reason for me to love you Jayden, there’d be over 70,000. I only need one though..and it’s you.” Audra discovered Redfearn’s work during ArtFields 2021 in Lake City. She reached out to him and he’s coming on our show in June to talk about how he constructed the art and the story behind it. For more information you can see his work on Facebook. Have a story you’d like to share with us? Email Audra at agrant@wfxb.com.