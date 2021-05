HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A ceremony is coming up Friday to commemorate Peace Officers Memorial Day. "The men and women that work at the Hutchinson Police Department and the Fire Department, for that matter, have dedicated their lives to this community and to be part of something bigger than themselves," said Hutchinson Police Chief Jeff Hooper. "I say this every time I have an applicant sitting in front of me and I'm trying to determine his heart and why he wants to be a police officer. There are not a lot of people these days that are willing to put on a uniform, pin a badge to their chest, kiss their loved ones goodbye and walk out the door and risk their life in a community full of people that most of the time, don't care about them."