Josephine County, OR

Second death on Rogue River Trail in two weeks raises concerns about iconic pathway

Register-Guard
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo fatal accidents in less than two weeks on the Rogue River Trail have raised concerns about the iconic pathway in Southern Oregon. In the span of just 11 days, two different hikers have fallen off the trail and died on the increasingly popular backpacking route that runs 40 miles through the Siskiyou Mountains from just outside Grants Pass to east of Gold Beach.

