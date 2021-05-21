Duometrix 2.1
Unit conversions still play an important role in today’s various endeavors, regardless if we’re talking about personal or professional demeanors. And of course, there are countless programs out there offering such functionality, making the whole choice process even more difficult than it should be. Duometrix aims at offering a dual-application unit converter, which will offer users both a standalone and an Excel add-in, making its usage flexibility and overall scope much larger.www.softpedia.com