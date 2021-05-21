Duometrix 2.1

Let’s go ahead and file this one in the cool-but-could-be-a-bug category. After all, I am in the Beta Channel of Chrome OS right now. Over the weekend while writing an article, a strange occurrence happened. I needed to snag a screenshot for an article, and as I went to hit the screenshot button (the newer Chromebook replacement for the CTRL + Overview button combo) a new animation hit my screen that looked new and, at the same time, looked very familiar. If you recall, the current – and quite awesome – screenshot tool on Chrome OS is full of useful tools, but lacks on any animation to tell users the screenshot was captured. Below is the current animation when you take a screenshot: