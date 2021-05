Part of the nation’s oldest continuously operating performing arts camp and one of Routt County’s most notable buildings is getting a face lift. Built in 1956, the Julie Harris Theater at Perry-Mansfield Performing Arts School and Camp just outside Steamboat Springs is currently undergoing a multiphase, multiyear construction project that began last month. Historic Routt County has partnered with Perry-Mansfield to complete the project, which is paid for by state grant funding and private donations.