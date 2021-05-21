Stateside: The enduring legacy of Marvin Gaye’s masterpiece “What’s Going On,” 50 years later
Musician Marvin Gaye took a creative leap of faith 50 years ago when he released one of the most enduring works of the 20th century: his 1971 album What’s Going On. On the anniversary of the album’s release, a group of journalists, music aficionados, and educators join Stateside to reflect on the community that gave rise to Gaye’s masterpiece, and on the record’s enduring legacy today.www.michiganradio.org