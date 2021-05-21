newsbreak-logo
2 SSWSC coaches honored by US Ski and Snowboard

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMike Bansmer, the Alpine head FIS coach at the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club, was named Alpine Development Coach of the Year by U.S. Ski and Snowboard. (Courtesy photo/SSWSC) The U.S. Ski and Snowboard Association announced its annual club and coach awards, which recognize...

Unofficial Networks

What Is The Official Slogan Of Spring Skiing?

PaddyO does his best late-night television ‘man on the street’ gag in Arapahoe Basin’s parking lot by asking skiers about spring skiing. What is the slogan for spring skiing? Does having a mustache make you better at après?. You can feel the Spring Skiing vibes through your screen watching this...
Cyclingmethodmag.com

Ride Snowboards France - 'PRINTEMPS' Video

Ride Snowboards French division Louis Labertrande, Pierrot Scafidi & Nico Palladio headed out to Avoriaz, Le Semnoz, Tignes DC Park and Crans-Montana for some fun in the slush this spring! Hiking parks to get their hits or heading to Switzerland for fast laps.
Unofficial Networks

VIDEO: Polish Ski Mountaineer Summits & Skis 20,000ft Pakistani Peak

“Yesterday we managed to take advantage of the short weather window, and we are delighted together with Jedrek Baranowski that we have reached the Laila Peak summit. The mountain is exceptional, and even though we did not manage to get down from the very top, it was a piece of skiing adventure for both of us. Additionally, it is the first Polish ascent to Laila Peak!”
harkeraquila.com

Humans of Harker: Skiing towards success

When scrolling through Aditi Vinod’s (12) Instagram feed, there may be a few robotics or dog photos scattered throughout, but the blinding white snow and skis take over her photos. In one particular photo, Aditi—barely visible—skis down a hill with the snow heavily flurrying around, blocking the camera’s view down the hill. Whether it’s from one of these Instagram posts or from traveling to Lake Tahoe every single weekend in the winter since sophomore year, Aditi’s love for skiing is evident.
SportsUnofficial Networks

8 Minutes of Chaotically Entertaining Snowboarding

Yeah, hello this Matt, blogger for Unofficial Networks here. I have just stumbled across 8 minutes of entertaining, yet, chaotic as hell snowboarding for you to enjoy as you send it into this weekend. Favorite line has to be the opening,. “Well shit I’m not going to adjust that, I’m...
Sportstetongravity.com

Watch Monster’s Female Snowboard Team Shred Tahoe to Bits

Monster Energy has one of the most impressive rosters of female riders you can find in snowboarding. Ranging from the queen of street Jill Perkins to Olympic phenomenon Chloe Kim, it’s a squad of rippers that are breaking boundaries in all aspects of the sport—and that’s not even the best part. No, the real magic happens when you get these gals together for a free-flowing jam session focused on progression and having fun. Watch as Jamie Anderson, Chloe Kim, Kokomo Murase, Annika Morgan, Zoi Sadowski-Synnott, and Jill Perkins tee off on a special course at Sierra-at-Tahoe Resort. Apparently, it’s Monster’s first all-female snowboarding video, and with how these women are throwing down we hope it’s certainly not their last.
Park City, UTPosted by
TownLift

The U.S. Ski & Snowboard Cross Country Ski Team nominations

PARK CITY, Utah. — U.S. Ski & Snowboard has announced the Davis U.S. Cross Country Ski Team nominations for the 2021-22 Olympic season. Nominations include those active athletes who qualified based on published selection criteria in the prior season. The 2021-22 team is highlighted by an experienced group of World Cup, World Championship, and Olympic […]
SportsUnofficial Networks

Monster Energy's Female Snowboard Team Is Insanely Talented

Jamie Anderson, Chloe Kim, Kokomo Murase, Annika Morgan, Zoi Sadowski-Synnott, and Jill Perkins…all Monster riders. Crazy collection of talent under one sponsor. Dream Team status. Check out their latest edit ‘Snowcats’ filmed at Sierra-at-Tahoe. Bravo.
Footballprudentpressagency.com

Athletics: America’s Dream: Top Athletes Turn US Coaches

A whole group of German athletes are now training with American coaches. A similar trend can be seen among swimmers. Anyone who has ever experienced Carl Lewis knows how influential this man can be. One can hardly escape his aura. Louis is a mask man. In light of this, the only thing that has happened recently is what happened after I met an American Malaika Mihambo. Currently the most successful German athlete is under the wing of the nine-time Olympic champion. Mihambo told Bild am Sonntag that she had inspirational conversations with Lewis. Under his supervision, you want to develop more as an athlete and as a person. The world long jump champion wants to start in August United States of America Training. Provided that the sanitary regulations allow entry.
Educationsunpeaksnews.com

Kamloops Snowboard Cross athlete receives recognition

The Indigenous Sport, Physical Activity and Recreation Council (I-SPARC) recognized six Indigenous athletes under 25 from the B.C. Interior this spring. James Hamming, a 20-year-old Kamloops’ snowboard cross athlete from the Splatsin First Nation received the award for demonstrating excellence in sport, education, culture and promoting a healthy and active lifestyle.
SportsPosted by
Sports Illustrated

Adoptee, Amputee and Multi-Sport Star: How Oksana Masters Keeps Beating the Odds

Oksana Masters had to lose her legs to become a world-class competitor. “If I hadn’t been an amputee, I would have never been an athlete,” she says. Exposed to radiation from the 1986 Chernobyl nuclear disaster while in the womb, Masters was born in 1989 with a condition called tibial hemimelia. Her left leg was six inches shorter than her right, and both limbs were missing weight-bearing bones. She had five webbed fingers on each hand and no thumbs.
SportsSummit Daily News

Team Summit coach named US Freeski Development Coach of the Year

U.S. Ski & Snowboard honored Teddy Goggin, director of Team Summit’s freeski program, as national Freeski Development Coach of the Year. “It means a lot,” Goggin said. “This was a really big surprise. Every day when I go to work, my athletes blow my mind. Their momentum, their enthusiasm, their brains are infectious and on fire. A lot of credit is theirs because work is more than a joy.”
Sportsoutsidebusinessjournal.com

Jaybird Partners With Olympic-Bound Mountain Bike Racer, Kate Courtney

PARK CITY, Utah — May 20, 2021 — Jaybird, a leader in wireless headphones for outdoor sports and fitness enthusiasts, today announced its partnership with professional bike racer, Kate Courtney. Courtney is the current Elite XC World Cup Overall Champion and the 2018 World Champion – the first American to hold those titles since 1991. She is a member of the internationally renowned Scott-SRAM MTB Racing Team. Courtney will also be representing the U.S. at the 2020 Olympic Games.
Amherst, MAamherstbulletin.com

The Great Experiment: Ski slopes and calzones

Editor’s note: This story is part of The Great Experiment, a series produced by Professor Kathy Roberts Forde’s Longform Narrative class in the Journalism Department at the UMass Amherst. With mountains of powdery white snow underfoot and a starry night sky overhead, John-Paul McDonald, known to friends as JP, has...
SportsUnofficial Networks

The Longest Skis In The World & The 80 Year Old Who Skis Them

Art Furrer debuted ‘The World’s Longest Skis’ in a sketch for a hidden camera show called ‘Verstehen Sie Spaß’, which translates to: ‘Do You Understand Fun?’ back in 1983. Art brought the skis back out 37 years later to take a few laps at Riederalp, Switzerland and the skis look...
SportsUnofficial Networks

WATCH: Snowboarder Catches Edge But Recovers With Perfectly Rotated Backflip

“No it wasn’t intentional and yes I landed it but what’s new.”. Sometimes the mistakes are more impressive than the makes. Had to watch this a few times to makes sure I was seeing what I was seeing and the conclusion is Zeb Powell is a wizard. Zeb was coiling up for some kinda rotation in Mammoth’s terrain park when he caught a heel side, sending him upside and backwards downslope but he recovered and made it look intentional. Rad.