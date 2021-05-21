2 SSWSC coaches honored by US Ski and Snowboard

A whole group of German athletes are now training with American coaches. A similar trend can be seen among swimmers. Anyone who has ever experienced Carl Lewis knows how influential this man can be. One can hardly escape his aura. Louis is a mask man. In light of this, the only thing that has happened recently is what happened after I met an American Malaika Mihambo. Currently the most successful German athlete is under the wing of the nine-time Olympic champion. Mihambo told Bild am Sonntag that she had inspirational conversations with Lewis. Under his supervision, you want to develop more as an athlete and as a person. The world long jump champion wants to start in August United States of America Training. Provided that the sanitary regulations allow entry.