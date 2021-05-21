2 SSWSC coaches honored by US Ski and Snowboard

Monster Energy has one of the most impressive rosters of female riders you can find in snowboarding. Ranging from the queen of street Jill Perkins to Olympic phenomenon Chloe Kim, it’s a squad of rippers that are breaking boundaries in all aspects of the sport—and that’s not even the best part. No, the real magic happens when you get these gals together for a free-flowing jam session focused on progression and having fun. Watch as Jamie Anderson, Chloe Kim, Kokomo Murase, Annika Morgan, Zoi Sadowski-Synnott, and Jill Perkins tee off on a special course at Sierra-at-Tahoe Resort. Apparently, it’s Monster’s first all-female snowboarding video, and with how these women are throwing down we hope it’s certainly not their last.