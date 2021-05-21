Severe Weather Statement issued for Baca, Bent by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 19:07:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-15 19:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Bent A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM MDT FOR NORTHWESTERN BENT COUNTY At 707 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Blue Lake, or 18 miles northeast of North La Junta, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Blue Lake around 730 PM MDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...1.00IN