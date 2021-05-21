Severe Weather Statement issued for Baca, Bent by NWS

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-21 17:19:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-21 17:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Baca; Bent A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM MDT FOR WEST CENTRAL PROWERS...NORTHWESTERN BACA...EASTERN LAS ANIMAS AND SOUTHEASTERN BENT COUNTIES At 519 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 22 miles west of Two Buttes Reservoir, or 30 miles northwest of Springfield, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include John Martin Reservoir. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
Baca County, COweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Baca by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 19:19:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-15 19:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for southeastern Colorado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Baca A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM MDT FOR CENTRAL BACA COUNTY At 719 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles south of Vilas, or 12 miles southeast of Springfield, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of central Baca County. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.75IN WIND...60MPH
Bent County, COweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bent, Crowley, Kiowa, Otero by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 19:27:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-15 19:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bent; Crowley; Kiowa; Otero THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN OTERO SOUTHWESTERN KIOWA...EAST CENTRAL CROWLEY AND NORTHWESTERN BENT COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 730 PM MDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail and gusty winds are still possible with these thunderstorms. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for southeastern Colorado.
Bent County, COweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Kiowa County, Eastern Las Animas County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 19:18:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 19:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Eastern Kiowa County; Eastern Las Animas County; Las Animas Vicinity, Bent County; Western Kiowa County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN PROWERS NORTHWESTERN BACA...SOUTHWESTERN KIOWA...NORTHEASTERN LAS ANIMAS AND BENT COUNTIES UNTIL 730 PM MDT At 702 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 12 miles southeast of Higbee to near Blue Lake to 6 miles west of Sweetwater Reservoir. Movement was southeast at 35 mph. Other strong thunderstorms are developing elsewhere across the Advisory area. Nickel size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Las Animas, Eads, McClave, Sweetwater Reservoir, Blue Lake, Hasty, Neegronda Reservoir, Arlington, John Martin Reservoir, Fort Lyon and Caddoa. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for southeastern Colorado.
Bent County, COweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Bent by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 19:07:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-15 19:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Bent A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM MDT FOR NORTHWESTERN BENT COUNTY At 707 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Blue Lake, or 18 miles northeast of North La Junta, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Blue Lake around 730 PM MDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...1.00IN
Bent County, COweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Crowley County, La Junta Vicinity, Otero County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 17:07:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-15 20:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Crowley County; La Junta Vicinity, Otero County; Las Animas Vicinity, Bent County; Western Kiowa County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN OTERO...SOUTHWESTERN KIOWA...EAST CENTRAL CROWLEY AND NORTHWESTERN BENT COUNTIES UNTIL 815 PM MDT At 729 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 10 miles northeast of Sugar City to Blue Lake to 19 miles south of Hasty. Movement was northeast at 25 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Haswell, Blue Lake, Arlington, John Martin Reservoir and Fort Lyon. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for southeastern Colorado.
Bent County, COweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Colorado Springs Vicinity, Southern El Paso County, Rampart Range Below 7400 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 17:44:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-08 18:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Colorado Springs Vicinity, Southern El Paso County, Rampart Range Below 7400 Ft; Crowley County; Eastern Kiowa County; La Junta Vicinity, Otero County; Lamar Vicinity, Prowers County; Las Animas Vicinity, Bent County; Western Kiowa County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN OTERO...NORTHWESTERN PROWERS...SOUTHEASTERN EL PASO...KIOWA...CROWLEY...NORTHEASTERN PUEBLO AND NORTHERN BENT COUNTIES UNTIL 645 PM MDT At 540 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking the leading edge of strong winds along a line extending from 15 miles southeast of Truckton to 6 miles southeast of Forder to 14 miles north of Kit Carson. Movement was southeast at 35 mph. Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible, even without rain or lightning. Also, blowing dust reducing visibilities below 1 mile may be possible. Locations impacted include Rocky Ford, Fowler, Ordway, Eads, Manzanola, Olney Springs, Sugar City, Cheraw, Crowley, Haswell, Neeoshe Reservoir, Chivington, Brandon, Blue Lake, Sweetwater Reservoir, Neegronda Reservoir, Arlington, Queens Reservoir, John Martin Reservoir and Fort Lyon.