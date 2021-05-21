newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Las Animas County, CO

Severe Weather Statement issued for Las Animas, Prowers by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-21 16:15:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-21 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Las Animas; Prowers A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM MDT FOR WEST CENTRAL PROWERS...NORTHWESTERN BACA...EASTERN LAS ANIMAS AND SOUTHEASTERN BENT COUNTIES At 519 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 22 miles west of Two Buttes Reservoir, or 30 miles northwest of Springfield, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include John Martin Reservoir. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Prowers County, CO
City
Springfield, CO
County
Las Animas County, CO
City
Las Animas, CO
Local
Colorado Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Roofs#Severe Thunderstorm#Weather Radar#Prowers#West Central Prowers#Eastern Las Animas#Immediate Severity#Severe Certainty#Expect Wind Damage#Hail Damage#Mdt#Northwestern Baca#Vehicles#Target Area#Siding#Trees#Impact
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
Las Animas County, COweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Las Animas by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 14:59:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Las Animas The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Las Animas County in southeastern Colorado * Until 400 PM MDT. * At 259 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles west of Raton Pass to near Hoehne, moving west at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Trinidad, Cokedale, Starkville, Model, Hoehne and Raton Pass. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Kiowa County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Kiowa, Prowers by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 19:18:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots. Target Area: Kiowa; Prowers FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHEASTERN KIOWA AND NORTH CENTRAL PROWERS COUNTIES At 718 PM MDT, local law enforcement reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 3 and 6 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Law enforcement reports flooding ongoing in fields and ditches. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include mainly rural areas of Southeastern Kiowa and North Central Prowers Counties Additional rainfall amounts of up to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
Huerfano County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Huerfano, Las Animas by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 15:40:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 16:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall may cause extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks...streams...and ditches in the Spring Burn Scar. Severe debris flows can also be anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in places. If you encounter flood waters...climb to safety. Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains may trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep terrain, especially in and around these areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Huerfano; Las Animas FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE SPRING BURN SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTH CENTRAL HUERFANO AND WESTERN LAS ANIMAS COUNTIES At 340 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms produced heavy rain over the Spring Burn Scar. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Rainfall will continue in and near the warned area. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar may result in debris flow moving through the Big Branch and Indian Creeks. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Spring Burn Scar. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Spring Burn Scar. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Indian Creek on the southeastern Spring Burn Scar, southern Spring Burn Scar south of Highway 160 in Huerfano county, Cuchara and Cuchara Pass. This includes the following high risk locations Sulphur Springs on Indian Creek and County Road 421 near Indian Creek. This includes the following streams and drainages Cucharas River, North Fork Purgatoire River, Middle Creek, South Fork West Indian Creek, and Cucharas Creek. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Costilla County, COweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Between 7500 and 11000 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Between 7500 and 11000 Ft; Trinidad Vicinity, Western Las Animas County Below 7500 Ft SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN LAS ANIMAS COUNTY UNTIL 500 PM MDT At 417 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 9 miles northeast of Aguilar to 9 miles west of Raton Pass. Movement was east at 15 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Trinidad, Aguilar, Cokedale, Starkville, Hoehne and Raton Pass. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for southeastern Colorado.
Alamosa County, COweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Alamosa Vicinity, Central San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 13:40:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 14:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Alamosa Vicinity, Central San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft; Southern San Luis Valley; Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Ft SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN ALAMOSA...SOUTH CENTRAL HUERFANO...COSTILLA AND SOUTHWESTERN LAS ANIMAS COUNTIES UNTIL 245 PM MDT At 206 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles south of Cuchara to 6 miles south of Fort Garland. Movement was north at 15 mph. Other strong thunderstorms are developing elsewhere across the Advisory area, with this activity also moving northward at 15 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Indian Creek on the southeastern Spring Burn Scar, Spring Burn Scar south of Highway 160 in Huerfano county, southern Spring Burn Scar south of Highway 160 in Costilla county, San Luis, Blanca, Cuchara, Cuchara Pass, San Pablo, Fort Garland, Sanchez Reservoir and Chama.
weather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 8500 And 11000 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-18 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 8500 And 11000 Ft; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains above 11000 Ft; Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Ft; Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Between 7500 and 11000 Ft; Wet Mountains above 10000 Ft; Wet Mountains between 6300 and 10000Ft Heavy rain will be possible over the mountains this afternoon and evening over and near the Spring, Junkins, Decker, and Hayden Pass burn scars .Strong thunderstorms and heavy rainfall are expected over the mountains this afternoon and evening, which poses a flash flood risk over the burn scars. The main concern is the Spring burn scar, but flash flooding over the Junkins, Decker, and Hayden Pass burn scars are possible. The best chance for burn scar flash flooding is during the mid afternoon to evening. FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT TODAY THROUGH THIS EVENING The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for a portion of southeast Colorado, including the following areas, Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains, and Wet Mountains. * From noon MDT today through this evening * Heavy rain from slow moving thunderstorms will be possible. * Flash flooding will be possible over the burn scars, in particular the Spring burn scar. The ground in burn scar areas is unstable, so debris flows and mudslides could occur in and around the burn scar.
Baca County, COweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Baca, Bent, Prowers by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 17:34:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-14 17:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Wind damage with these storms will occur before any rain or lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover. SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Baca; Bent; Prowers A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM MDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN PROWERS...NORTHWESTERN BACA AND SOUTHEASTERN BENT COUNTIES At 532 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 23 miles east of Higbee to 8 miles northwest of Springfield, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Springfield, Vilas and Two Buttes Reservoir. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Bent County, COweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Crowley County, Eastern Kiowa County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 18:35:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-08 19:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Crowley County; Eastern Kiowa County; La Junta Vicinity, Otero County; Lamar Vicinity, Prowers County; Las Animas Vicinity, Bent County; Western Kiowa County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EASTERN OTERO...PROWERS KIOWA...NORTHEASTERN LAS ANIMAS...EASTERN CROWLEY AND BENT COUNTIES UNTIL 730 PM MDT At 644 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles southwest of Arlington to 21 miles east of Higbee. Movement was northeast at 30 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Lamar, La Junta, North La Junta, Las Animas, Holly, Eads, Granada, Wiley, Sugar City, Cheraw, Sheridan Lake, Hartman, Haswell, Neeoshe Reservoir, Higbee, Chivington, Blue Lake, Bristol, Sweetwater Reservoir and Hasty.
Huerfano County, COweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Pueblo Vicinity, Pueblo County Below 6300 Feet by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 17:50:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-08 18:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Pueblo Vicinity, Pueblo County Below 6300 Feet; Trinidad Vicinity, Western Las Animas County Below 7500 Ft; Walsenburg Vicinity, Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Ft SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN OTERO...NORTHEASTERN HUERFANO...NORTH CENTRAL LAS ANIMAS...SOUTHWESTERN CROWLEY AND EASTERN PUEBLO COUNTIES UNTIL 645 PM MDT At 552 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 16 miles south of Truckton, or 32 miles northeast of Pueblo, moving south at 30 mph. Wind gusts of 45 to 50 mph will be possible with this storm, even without rain or lightning. Also, blowing dust reducing visibilities below 1 mile may be possible. Locations impacted include Boone, Avondale and Pueblo Depot.
Crowley County, COweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Colorado Springs Vicinity, Southern El Paso County, Rampart Range Below 7400 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 17:50:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-08 18:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Colorado Springs Vicinity, Southern El Paso County, Rampart Range Below 7400 Ft; Crowley County; Eastern Kiowa County; Lamar Vicinity, Prowers County; Western Kiowa County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN OTERO...NORTHWESTERN PROWERS...SOUTHEASTERN EL PASO...KIOWA...CROWLEY...NORTHEASTERN PUEBLO AND NORTHERN BENT COUNTIES UNTIL 645 PM MDT At 540 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking the leading edge of strong winds along a line extending from 15 miles southeast of Truckton to 6 miles southeast of Forder to 14 miles north of Kit Carson. Movement was southeast at 35 mph. Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible, even without rain or lightning. Also, blowing dust reducing visibilities below 1 mile may be possible. Locations impacted include Rocky Ford, Fowler, Ordway, Eads, Manzanola, Olney Springs, Sugar City, Cheraw, Crowley, Haswell, Neeoshe Reservoir, Chivington, Brandon, Blue Lake, Sweetwater Reservoir, Neegronda Reservoir, Arlington, Queens Reservoir, John Martin Reservoir and Fort Lyon.