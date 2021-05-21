newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dayana Sabatin

5 Dating Tips For Finding the Right Person

Posted by 
Dayana Sabatin
Dayana Sabatin
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00qkOg_0a7Ua4YU00
Photo by Andrea Piacquadio from Pexels

Life as a single person can be really wholesome. It’s your time to truly be independent, try things you never have before, go for things you otherwise wouldn’t, tan at the beach for 6+ hours because you don’t have someone nagging you to go home.

I loved being single. It was one of the greatest seasons of my life — but dating is fun too. What’s more, fun is dating the right person for you. Too often, we get so excited to fall in love that we go out on multiple dates that end terribly, which make us feel like dating or love simply isn’t in the cards for us.

I felt that after my last relationship ended, I remember thinking it’s fine, I’ll just be the hot auntie who travels all the time and isn’t tied down to anyone — because why let myself get tied down if I’m constantly going to be disappointed?

My friends — and family all grew up in an environment in which you live with your parents, find a husband, move in with your husband, and have babies.

They went from being under their parent’s roof and under their parent’s control to living under their husband’s roof and being under their husband’s control.

They had no freedom, no time to explore, no time to experiment or see what else the world has to offer. They were all in such a rush to get out that instead, they ended up simply going from one cage to another. Now, several of them are in unhappy and failing marriages.

I’ve been dating my partner now for nearly 3 years, and I can confidently say this season of my life — while obviously different from my single life is just as good if not better. With that being said, I wanted to share a few tips for all the singles out there who are ready to step out of their single life and into a relationship.

Don’t look for someone to complete you.

“But I’m not looking for anyone to complete me as a person. Rather I’m looking for someone to enhance me. Advance me. Romance me.” — The Female Hustlers.

What does that mean to you? Read it over again.

A partner isn’t meant to fill any void inside of you; you’re not supposed to show up with an empty cup and expect them to constantly refill it by providing you with endless happiness and catering to all your needs and desires.

A partner is someone who enhances your life; I love that word; enhance.

The dictionary definition for it is; intensify, increase, or further improve the quality, value, or extent of.

This means when you start dating, your partner should be adding to your life. Your life should already be in a good and wholesome place when you meet them.

They’re improving the quality of your life with their presence, their jokes, their thoughts, and their opinions — however, if they weren’t there, you would be okay because you’re more than capable of standing on your own two feet and being happy on your own.

You can’t expect another person to complete you because it sets unrealistic expectations in a relationship. People are complex. I’ve always believed in soulmates, but no two people fit seamlessly, and you can’t rely on someone to be the key to your happiness.

If you look for someone to “complete you,” you’re going to attract people who are also trying to fill the void in their lives, which doesn’t exactly provide a foundation for a healthy relationship.

When I met my partner, I wasn’t looking for him to complete me. My single life taught me that the only person who can truly satisfy me and make me whole is, well, me.

Establish a friendship first — or at least a connection.

When you stop putting so much emphasis on whether or not the person in front of you will make a great partner, parent, sexual partner, emotional support partner, etc, then you can focus on things like:

  • Do we get along?
  • Do we have similar values and morals?
  • Are we on the same wavelength?
  • When we spend time together, does it strain me? Do I feel negative in their presence?

Establishing a friendship helps you figure out if you’ll get along with the person in front of you without having the extra pressure.

Learn to focus your attention on what they’re saying, what their responses are, how they respond to you, are they so quick to respond that you barely ever finish a sentence? Is everything always about them? Do you feel like they provide you with a safe environment to speak freely?

Loosen the focus on your internal thoughts and stay fully present at the moment. It’ll also help take your mind off worries and insecurities and prevent you from wondering what your future kids will look like when you haven’t even been on a second date.

Look out for red flags on the first few dates.

You might be so eager to get into a romantic relationship right now that you’re willing to overlook things you normally wouldn’t.

For instance, one of my closest friends is on the hunt for a boyfriend. Despite her best efforts and my best efforts to tell her to focus on herself, she seems to constantly go for guys who aren’t serious or have personal issues.

Red-flag behaviors will indicate that a relationship isn’t going to lead to healthy, lasting love. You have to trust your instincts and pay close attention to how the other person makes you feel despite how you might feel in the present moment.

You might feel good when they finally take you out on a date and call you beautiful after multiple drinks, but you’re going to feel insecure and undervalued when they drop you off and don’t respond to your messages for over a week.

Look for someone who manages their emotions well.

If you gave the person you’re with honest and constructive criticism, how would they react?

Are they the type of person to lash out at you and start pointing out your flaws? Threaten to leave you for insulting them?

I was around 17 when I dated someone extremely manipulative and emotionally abusive, I don’t recall the context of our conversation, but it had to do with how negative he was about everything — which he was.

He was outraged, furious, angry, yelling, and unable to take what I had to say into consideration. It wasn’t that I hurt his feelings — I didn’t; it was purely the fact that he couldn’t handle his emotions when someone tried to correct him or give him advice on something.

Look for the person who will appreciate your constructive criticism (and make sure it’s actually constructive, don’t call your partner names or put them down) even if it’s hard for them to accept it.

Everybody has flaws, and sometimes we don’t even realize we have them. If you want to improve and advance as an individual and as a couple, getting feedback is something that can be extremely beneficial but not if you’re unable to control your emotions.

Is the person you’re interested in willing to have an intimate conversation with you over what’s bothering you without lashing out or causing unnecessary drama?

Are they confident enough in themselves to hear what you have to say without accusing you of being disrespectful? Are they open-minded?

Be bold and communicate what you’re looking for.

There’s nothing wrong with dating apps or meeting your partner in an unfashionable way. I met my partner on Instagram.

It’s 100% doable and a great way to get yourself out there, especially if you’re busy or new to a city. However, the problem is that a lot of people don’t use dating apps effectively.

If you’re struggling with people who are confusing you, flaking on you or “ghosting” you, then maybe it’s not even them — maybe it’s you.

Dating apps are good for one thing, and that’s meeting people. After that, it’s your responsibility to be bold and communicate what you want and what you’re looking for.

This isn’t easy; in fact, this will probably scare a lot of people away, but that’s not a bad thing because the people who freak out and dip out on you are the flakes and the people who you’re so sick and tired of going on dates with because they all turn out the same anyway.

It’s best to weed them immediately and not play their games.

When I was a waitress, I worked with a single mom who was looking for a serious relationship, and yet every guy she went out with she hid the fact that she was a mom and looking for a serious relationship. Her bio read something along the lines of, looking for a fun time.

So, of course, every person she went out with only had one thing in mind, and yet she wondered why on earth she couldn’t meet a guy who was willing to romance her and have a long relationship.

If you’re bold enough to tell someone exactly what you’re looking for and it scares them off, then it’s okay. You just did yourself a huge favor.

If sharing your true intentions scares someone off, then they probably don’t want the same things as you. Choose to see it as a blessing when someone eliminates themselves for you.

All you need to do is to be bold about your intentions and not be ashamed to admit what you want.

If there’s one thing you take away from this, I hope it’s that the best way to find love is to be the best, most authentic, and wholesome version of yourself.

This will help you attract people into your life who connect with you on your own level, as well as help you weed out the ones who don’t have a place in your life.

Dayana Sabatin

Dayana Sabatin

Santa Monica, CA
251
Followers
109
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

Freelance writer sharing thoughts on self-improvement, productivity, and success.

 https://dsabatin.medium.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dating Tips#Marriages#Single Person#Single Mom#Romantic Love#Friendship Advice#Family Fun#Fun Things#Pexels Life#Dating Apps#Mind#Time#Sexual Partner#Personal Issues#Dates#Red Flag Behaviors#Emotional Support Partner#Babies#Multiple Drinks#Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Relationship Advice
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Instagram
Related
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Dayana Sabatin

5 Lessons I Learned After Moving In With My Partner 1 Month Into Dating

I never thought I would be someone who moves in with her partner without first getting married. I wasn’t raised that way, it never appealed to me, and I had personal reasons as to why I didn’t want to do it. Other things came to mind too when I thought about it, for instance: What if they’re not as clean as I am? What if they can’t handle me on a daily basis? What if I can’t handle them on a daily basis?
Posted by
Jennifer Brown Banks

6 Tips to Ditch Toxic Relationships

Most of us know of the toll toxic relationships can take. Sometimes, it can be a jealous sibling who is often embroiled in drama. Or a friend who is combative and lacks self-love. Or trouble can manifest in an emotionally or physically abusive relationship.
Relationship Adviceartofmanliness.com

Podcast #707: Did You Pick the Right Partner?

Whether you’ve been dating someone for a short time or been married for years, there’s one question that can remain perennially interesting — did I choose the right partner?. My guest today has some answers to that question that aren’t based on crowd-sourced anecdotes or biased personal hunches, but reams...
Relationship Advicesixtyandme.com

What Is Your Online Dating Score?

With over 1400 dating apps/platforms available these days in cyberspace, how do you choose the right one? Once you have chosen, do you know what you are looking for? Do you know which photos will gain the best traction for you online? How will you describe yourself? Do you seek friends’ assistance with all/some of the content on your online dating profile?
Relationship Advicecentralfloridalifestyle.com

Tips for Changing the Date of Your Big Day

Few people, if any, got through 2020 without being forced to change any plans they had made prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. But engaged couples planning their nuptials faced a particularly difficult decision: reduce the size of their wedding to a more intimate affair or postpone it to a later date.
Helotes, TXlavernianews.com

Finding blessings in my personal purgatory

We live in a culture of great confusion over differences. If anyone, for any reason, at any time, points out a difference, we are immediately labeled “stereotyping” and shunned from further social acceptance. This includes, but is not limited to, gender specifics, DNA traits, or other medical-model scientific facts and...
Relationship Advicecharlatan.ca

Dirty Talk: Dealing with differences in divided duos

School’s out and it’s finally summertime, baby! We’re here to help you live your most passionate and romantic life this season, whether you’re looking to fulfill that Hot Girl Summer dream or live out the best summer romance with a long-term partner. When you disagree with someone, it’s normal to...
Relationship Advicegamepur.com

How to marry rich in BitLife

There are several ways you can find love for your character in BitLife. You might encounter an individual at school whom your character hits it off with, or you might start dating years later. There are multiple ways to fall in love and marry in BitLife, but sometimes, you want to take life a little easier and want to make sure you’re spending your life with someone who takes care of you. You want to make sure you marry someone rich, and there are several ways to tell if someone is rich in BitLife.
Relationship AdviceIn Style

If You’re Wondering ‘Why Am I Single?’ Start Here

As we head into what's already being characterized as a "hot vax summer," filled with opportunities to socialize with potential partners after a period of far too much distancing, you might be among the many people who are totally freaked out by the prospect of dating again. And if you've already done your fair share of video dates, distanced dates, and everything in between, it's totally normal to be frustrated by the prospect of "getting back out there" altogether. Despite your best efforts to put yourself out there, you might be wondering, "Why am I single??"
Relationship Advicethedoctorstv.com

Dating Expert Shares Tips to Find Love after Lockdown

Has the pandemic changed how you date and what is important for you in a potential partner? The Doctors welcome dating expert Devyn Simone to share her tips for people getting back out into the dating world. Devyn says the pandemic has caused people to place more value on partnership...
Apparelthekatynews.com

How To Find The Right Hat Size

Have you been considering a hat shopping spree? Well, that’s obvious as hats have been a consistent symbol of classic fashion for long. No matter the outfit, hats can uplift your look in no time! Although there are numerous options to choose from, fitting is the most important factor that decides what suits you best. Do sizing charts confuse you a lot? It’s time you scroll through to get an insight into measurements because nothing […]
RelationshipsParents Magazine

Are You a Cheugy Mom? 8 Things Gen Z Says Makes You a Cheug

First, Gen Z reportedly deemed millennial-beloved skinny jeans and side parts passé. Now, a whole slew of wardrobe, decor, and behaviors, often beloved by millennial parents, fall under a trending term that's popping up everywhere: cheugy, pronounced "chew-gee." According to Urban Dictionary, cheugy applies to anything that was (for the youth) "stylish in middle school and high school but is no longer in style."
Relationship Adviceinspiringtips.com

11 Ways to Deal with Someone Who is Emotionally Unavailable

Do you feel that your partner is keeping you at arm’s length? Is it seem like s/he is emotionally unavailable to you throughout your relationship?. Loving someone who is not emotionally available can be painful and frustrating. Painful since your affection is not reciprocated or even appreciated. Worse, your partner can be insensitive to what you feel as well. Also, it can be frustrating in a way that you keep wishing you had a different love story. However, it is not easy to walk away from the person because you keep hoping that s/he would change for you.
Relationship Adviceswaay.com

Six Truths About Dating Your Mate: The True One for You

I am finding that dating in 2021, post-divorce, and back in the early 90's when I was single, are very different. Some might call me old school but either way, dating or spending a sizable amount of time with one person requires depth and understanding. I think if you're going to date someone you should at least know these 6 things, you'll find that they will lead to many other areas. Don't be afraid to ask the questions because you will have to live with the consequences.
Relationship AdvicePosted by
InspireMore

10 Ways To Find The Love You’ve Been Searching For

It can be discouraging to look for love when you’re surrounded by happy couples and quirky rom-coms. Finding the ideal partner is not always easy, especially as we get older and more set in our ways. But as Grandmother used to say, “There’s a lid for every pot!” Here are some simple tips to help you find the yin to your yang.
RecipesPosted by
POPSUGAR

Wondering How to Find Your Lot of Fortune in Astrology? Let TikTok Teach You

Learning more about your zodiac sign has never been easier, and we have TikTok to thank for that. The social media platform is home to buzzy astrological quizzes, horoscope-themed cocktail concoctions, sign-related recipes, and funny personality videos that are so spot on — many of which come from astrology experts. And one of the more recent things we've been seeing is people wondering about their part (or lot) of fortune. So what exactly is your "pars fortunae," you ask? Let us explain. On your birth chart, the lot of fortune is an area where you have a natural ability or gift that has the potential for you to find success.