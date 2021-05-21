One fatally shot, two others wounded in West Baltimore

One man has died after he and two others were shot Wednesday afternoon in the Bridgeview-Greenlawn neighborhood of West Baltimore, according to police.

Officers responded to the 2400 block of Calverton Heights Ave. around 3:49 p.m., finding three men ages 23, 31 and 49, all suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.

They were transported to area hospitals by medics, police said. The 31-year-old was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center.

Police ask anyone with information to call (410) 396-2100. Tips can also be provided anonymously through Metro Crime Stoppers either by visiting the Metro Crime Stoppers website or calling 1-866-7LOCK-UP.