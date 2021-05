One of the pleasures we’ve had over the years in writing Marcellus Drilling News is to meet and make friends with some special people. One of those special people is Charlie Schliebs, managing director of Stone Pier Capital Advisors and chairman of the Energy Innovation Center Institute in Pittsburgh. Charlie is a shale industry supporter, no doubt about it. But he also supports alternative energy. He’s an “all of the above energy sources” kind of guy. Our kind of guy. Yesterday Charlie published an excellent editorial in the Pittsburgh Business Times pointing out M-U shale is at a crossroads.