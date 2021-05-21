newsbreak-logo
As Apple's Tim Cook Testifies, The Judge Creates The Day's Most Dramatic Moment

CEO Tim Cook defended Apple on the witness stand on Friday in a trial playing out in Oakland, Calif. Epic Games, which is suing Apple, accuses it of being an illegal monopoly. For the first time, the CEO of the world's most valuable company defended that company in court. Apple CEO Tim Cook testified in a lawsuit that centers on a key feature of iPhones and iPads - the App Store. The maker of the hit video game Fortnite says the way Apple runs its App Store hurts consumers and drives out competition. NPR tech reporter Bobby Allyn has been covering the federal trial in Oakland and joins us now. And, of course, Bobby, we should note Apple is among NPR's financial supporters. And let's start with the courthouse itself, though. What was the scene like there?

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

