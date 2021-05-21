newsbreak-logo
Presidential Election

Biden Wants A 'Stable, Predictable' Relationship with Russia. That's Complicated

By Franco Ordoñez
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
 2 days ago
President Biden is getting ready for a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin next month. Domestic politics are making Biden's approach to the talks even tougher. President Biden wants to ease tensions with Russia, so he's getting ready for a summit with President Vladimir Putin. That's one reason his top diplomat, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, was meeting with his counterpart this week, laying the groundwork. Here in Washington, there is tension over Biden's Russia policy. White House correspondent Franco Ordoñez has more.

