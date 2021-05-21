newsbreak-logo
Laconia, NH

David G. Wheeler, 64

laconiadailysun.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMISSOULA, Mont. — David George Wheeler passed away at Providence Saint Patrick’s Hospital, Missoula. Montana, on May 9, 2021. David, a resident of Poulson, Montana, was born in Laconia, New Hampshire, on January 28, 1957. In 1991 he moved first to Colorado and then to Montana and established a successful timber framing business.

