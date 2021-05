British-made military components and hardware were used by Israeli forces carrying out airstrikes on Gaza, according to research seen by The Independent.Bombing raids on the Palestinian territory began on 10 May and only halted on Friday after killing over 232 people, including 65 children.But despite supposedly strict UK arms export rules, UK-produced equipment appears to have helped fuel the conflict.A spokesperson for the Israeli military confirmed last week that cutting-edge F-35 warplanes are among military aircraft being used in the bombardment.The jet's manufacturer Lockheed Martin says that “the fingerprints of British ingenuity can be found on dozens of the aircraft's...