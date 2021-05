A Bardstown teenager charged in the killing of a Lebanon teen in 2019 has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge. Jacob Fulkerson, who was scheduled to go to trial May 10 for the murder of 17-year-old Christopher Metzger, entered a plea on April 28 for reckless homicide. Charges of receiving a stolen firearm and tampering with physical evidence were dismissed. He was originally charged with wanton murder, which could have carried a sentence of 20 years or more if convicted. With the amended charge, Fulkerson faces up to five years in prison and prosecutors have opposed probation. He will appear in court again on June 4 for final sentencing.