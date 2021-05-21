newsbreak-logo
New Idaho Law Calls For Killing 90% Of The State's Wolves

By Troy Oppie
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
 6 days ago
Twenty-five years after wolves were reintroduced to Idaho, state lawmakers want most of the animals killed, despite different advice from wildlife managers. Conservative lawmakers in Idaho and Montana are going after wolves in those states. New laws call for killing more than a thousand wolves and paying people to shoot them, too. Boise State Public Radio's Troy Oppie says the laws passed despite objections from local wildlife managers.

