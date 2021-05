The A6 E-Tron Represents Audi’s New EV Direction. Audi’s first production vehicle to ride on the Premium Electric Platform (PPE) is expected to arrive in 2022, and there’s a good chance that it’ll be the Q6 E-Tron SUV. But, after that, Audi needs to strengthen its EV lineup and it needs to do it quick. The A6 E-Tron will likely be the next to follow, but that name is throwing people off a bit given it’s A7-like characteristics. Now, we understand Audi’s reasoning and it’s probably because there will be other derivatives of the A6 EV coming, and that comes from none other than Audi’s Chief of Development, Johannes Arneth, in an interview with Autocar: