Saint Joseph, MO

Crews clean up damage in North St. Joseph from microburst storm

By Morgan Riddell News-Press NOW
newspressnow.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA storm Thursday evening caused significant damage to property and trees in north St. Joseph. According to the National Weather Service in Kansas City, this small but significant patch of damage was a microburst. There were no injuries reported from the storm. The NWS describes a microburst as a “localized...

