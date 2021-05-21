newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

How digital workers are amplifying greater human potential

By Teryn O'Brien
siliconangle.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the past five years, the concept of digital workers has become more and more prominent, with technology like robotic process automation and artificial intelligence paving the way for faster, smarter work. Glenn Finch (pictured), global leader of big data and analytics at IBM, is focusing on digital workers so...

siliconangle.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Rhode Island State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Data#Rpa#Ai#Thecube#Siliconangle Media Inc#Human Potential#Digital Workers#Human Capability#Human Workers#Essential Workers#Technology Content#Relevant Enterprise#Coordination#Influence#People#Editorial Control#End User#Hotspots#Menial Tasks#Banner Advertising
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Journalism
News Break
Artificial Intelligence
News Break
Technology
News Break
IBM
News Break
HHS
News Break
Youtube
Related
Career Development & AdviceFast Company

How to foster human connection in a hybrid workforce

As more and more employees get vaccinated and life slowly returns to normal-ish, it’s clear that remote or hybrid work is here to stay, even as some employees return to the office. Many employees prefer working remotely—and are more productive doing so—prompting companies like Dropbox and Twitter to embrace remote-work-first policies and Microsoft and Facebook to announce more flexibility. But with this seismic shift comes a big risk: loneliness and disconnection remains.
Economyconstructiondive.com

How to fulfill the innovation potential of D&I initiatives

Editor's note: Consultant Gary Covert advises CEOs and other senior leaders, helping them to execute strategically, develop strong teams and innovate without burning out. Business leaders want great organizational cultures that have diverse perspectives and in which people feel included. They are also told that such cultures are naturally more innovative. That is true to a point. Innovation potential is enhanced by diversity of perspectives and inclusive culture, but even with these, innovation is not automatic.
Businesszycrypto.com

Spring and Bondly NFT Partnership Unlocks New Wave Of Digital Potential For The Creator Economy

Bondly Finance, a platform built to power the next generation of digital collectibles, has announced a strategic partnership with Spring, a simple solution for creating and selling products digitally, to unlock a new wave of digital content creation. As a result of the partnership, content creators can now tap on Bondly’s advanced technology on the Spring platform to venture into the digital artwork industry.
BusinessTimes Union

Moven and LemonadeLXP Partner to Help FIs with the Human Side of Digital Transformation

NEW YORK (PRWEB) May 13, 2021. Holding the only US patent for financial wellness, Moven turns data into actionable insights that improve financial health through an embedded smart-banking experience. LemonadeLXP, is the only company that combines a digital adoption and learning experience platform to help financial institutions drive digital fluency amongst frontline staff and customers.
TechnologyPosted by
Forbes

How Digital Technology Changed The Face Of The Mortgage Industry

The rise of digital technology ushered in a new era for the mortgage application process as borrowers took advantage of historically low interest rates and lenders embraced digital mortgages more than ever before. A new survey on borrowing and lending by ICE Mortgage Technology finds that the pandemic has permanently...
EconomyInc.com

What the Companies that Easily Adapted to Remote Work Had In Common

Most organizational leaders have been pleasantly surprised by their teams' performance during an unexpected year of remote work. While they may have previously believed their organizations couldn't adapt to remote work, the pandemic forced their hands, and many have maintained effective levels of productivity, engagement and collaboration. Whether you are...
CurrenciesStreet.Com

The Digital Transformation: How to Navigate Cryptocurrency

With risk inherent in the bitcoin asset class, investors should be betting on asymmetric return profiles in the digital currency space. There is a whole ecosystem being built around these cryptocurrencies, which promise to transform how we do business. But volatility is a feature of cryptocurrency at this point, according to Zev Fima, a research analyst with Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS. And the rest of this roundtable panel agreed.
Technologyautomationworld.com

How Digitalization Propels Industry Toward Greater OEE

To help illustrate how the Fourth Industrial Revolution (Industry 4.0) and the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) are transforming industry, let’s look at the effects already being felt in flexography—the printing process which can be used to print on plastic, metallic films, cellophane, and paper. The foundation of Industry 4.0...
SoftwarePosted by
Hacker Noon

How IoT is Transforming Digital Marketing Industry in 2021

The internet of Things (IoT) represents a system of interrelated, internet-connected objects that can collect and transfer data over a wireless network without human intervention. As a result, the business world is undergoing a tremendous transformation due to the overwhelming possibilities derivable from IoT. The possibilities derivable from IoT are...
Technologyenterprisersproject.com

Digital transformation: How to accelerate with care

Certain aspects of digital transformation have been constants during the pandemic. For example, people and process trump technology. Forced experimentation moved projects ahead that had been stuck in the “maybe someday” file. That said, organizations are still learning. They’re starting to consider how their digital transformation efforts might land post-pandemic....
Engineeringthefuturist.co

Nanotechnology: Hacking Humans, Its Potential, and Real Risks

Science fiction has become a reality with recent developments toward biohacking through nanotechnology. Soon, science and industries may soon realize the potential of human hacking… but at what risk versus reward? Medical nanotechnology is one of these such topics. Many experts believe nanotechnology will pave the way for a bright, new future in improving our wellbeing. Yet, at the core of this biohacking are machines and as we’ve seen with other technologies — there are very real risks of malicious intent. In this video, we share some of the applications being developed combining nanotechnology and medicine. We also look at the potential risks found in the practice and how we may mitigate issues before they’re problematic. We also share how companies can reduce security flaws and curb public perception so the nanotechnology industry can flourish without major setbacks. Want to learn more about this budding area of science and medicine?
ComputersVentureBeat

How the API economy is powering digital transformation

Application programming interfaces (APIs) make the modern digital world go round. They are what bring maps to your fitness-tracking app, login authentication to your banking app, and customer service communications to your favorite ecommerce app. APIs are the glue that holds most software together in 2021. The benefits of APIs...
Career Development & AdviceDiversityInc

KPMG’s Laura Frigenti on Looking to the Future and Preparing Workers for the Digital Economy

Originally published at home.kpmg. Laura Frigenti is KPMG’s Global Head, International Development Assistance Services Institute, KPMG International and Executive Director. KPMG ranked No. 16 on The DiversityInc Top 50 Companies for Diversity list in 2021. The UN’s Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 8 is to ‘Promote sustained, inclusive and sustainable economic...
Technologyinformation-age.com

How IoT is enabling the digitally connected enterprise

Nick Earle, CEO of Eseye, discusses how the Internet of Things (IoT) is enabling the digitally connected enterprise. The arrival of Covid-19 presented considerable disruption and challenge for IT leaders, which necessitated a complete rethink of IT priorities within the enterprise. The unprecedented move to engage sizeable remote workforces dramatically accelerated the adoption of IoT devices to enable seamless workforce connectivity, access and collaboration and also cloud adoption, to house mission-critical commercial applications. This, in turn, has driven an explosion in data from external sources, with associated concerns around connectivity, access, security and network latency, and ultimately, the delivery of the digitally connected enterprise. So, the need to rapidly scale IoT to meet this new technology environment and adapted enterprise requirements has now become more critical than ever.
Electronicsstereophile.com

Technics Presents a Discussion of Their Reference Class SU-R1000 Digital Integrated Amplifier!

Join Bill Voss, Technics Business Development Manager in the US and Frank Balzuweit, Business Development Manager for Technics in Europe in celebration of Technics 55th anniversary introduction of the new Reference Class SU-R1000 Digital Integrated Amplifier as they present a live webinar discussion with demos of the key features and technology in this incredible new model.
TechnologyForbes

Google Cloud Launches Vertex AI, A Machine Learning Platform

During a virtual keynote at Google I/O 2021, Google's developer conference, Google Cloud has launched Vertex AI, a fully managed cloud platform that simplifies the deployment and maintenance of machine learning models. It's designed to help companies to accelerate the deployment and maintenance of AI models, Google says, by requiring nearly 80% fewer lines of code to train a model versus competitive platforms.
Engineeringdatasciencecentral.com

How can we increase the diversity in AI talent?

Despite being quite well known in AI (for our pioneering work and teaching at the #universityofoxford for #AI and #edge) and also being the Chief AI Officer of a venture funded company in Germany, I would not pass many of the current recruitment tests in companies because I am neurodiverse (on the autism spectrum)
Marketstowardsdatascience.com

How the field of Infonomics provides a greater return on offensive data initiatives

The reason I started this article is that being in the field of data for so many years, I realized that a lot of investments in offensive data initiatives such as data science provides a little and increasingly diminishing returns. I believe the field of Infonomics is one of the key remedies to this phenomena. In this article, I am going to talk about A. why the return on offensive data initiatives is diminishing, B. why this is the case, and C. how Infonomics & Chief Data Officer can help.
Mental Healthwcbe.org

Digital Body Language: How To Build Trust And Connection

In an age where most business communication comes through text messages, e-mails, and Zoom meetings, body language all but disappears. Yet over 70% of human communication is non-verbal. We need to understand what we are conveying with our digital body language. In this episode, Erica Dhawan joins host Maureen Metcalf to share findings from her newest book – Digital Body Language – which decodes the new signals and cues of effective collaboration and teamwork in a digital-first human workplace.
BusinessComputer Weekly

How M1 is striving to be a digital telco

Manjot Singh Mann is a rare CEO who is as well-versed in the depths of technology as he is about running M1, one of Singapore’s major telcos, known for disrupting the market when it burst onto the scene in the 1990s. The veteran telecoms executive with an engineering background and...