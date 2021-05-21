How digital workers are amplifying greater human potential

Nick Earle, CEO of Eseye, discusses how the Internet of Things (IoT) is enabling the digitally connected enterprise. The arrival of Covid-19 presented considerable disruption and challenge for IT leaders, which necessitated a complete rethink of IT priorities within the enterprise. The unprecedented move to engage sizeable remote workforces dramatically accelerated the adoption of IoT devices to enable seamless workforce connectivity, access and collaboration and also cloud adoption, to house mission-critical commercial applications. This, in turn, has driven an explosion in data from external sources, with associated concerns around connectivity, access, security and network latency, and ultimately, the delivery of the digitally connected enterprise. So, the need to rapidly scale IoT to meet this new technology environment and adapted enterprise requirements has now become more critical than ever.