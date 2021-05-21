Debate Over DC Statehood

It has become quite apparent that with the unceremonious ouster of U.S. Congresswoman Liz Cheney of Wyoming from her position as third in command of the Republican Party in the House of Representatives by a voice vote taken by her Republican colleagues on May 12, the Republican Party, sadly, is no longer the conservative bulwark that it so long, and proudly, has been, but, rather has degenerated into an entity where personality trumps ideas, and political expediency is paramount to what is right and best for our great country.