Debate Over DC Statehood

Voice of America
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than 700,000 citizens living in the capital of the United States do not have full representation in Congress. Once a fringe issue, a bill for DC statehood recently passed the Democratically-controlled House of Representatives, but faces high hurdles in the Senate. Zack Smith, legal fellow in the Meese Center for Legal and Judicial Studies at the conservative Heritage Foundation and William Roberts, managing director for Democracy and Government Reform at the liberal Center for American Progress, spar over the constitutional, historical, ideological and political impediments to statehood for the District of Columbia.

