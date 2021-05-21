newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisville, KY

Louisville Basketball - Big Board Class of 2022

By Jody Demling
Posted by 
247Sports
247Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUniversity of Louisville basketball coach Chris Mack has his staff filled and the Cardinals already have one commitment in the Class of 2022. Now, the recruiting dead period is about to end - June 1 - and the staff will try and fill at least one more spot in the '22 class.

247sports.com
247Sports

247Sports

26K+
Followers
199K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Sports
Local
Kentucky Basketball
Local
Kentucky College Sports
Louisville, KY
College Sports
City
Louisville, KY
Louisville, KY
Basketball
Local
Kentucky Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#University Of Louisville#Cardinals#Cardinal Authority#The Big Board#Younger Brother#June#December
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
Hamilton, GAPosted by
247Sports

Louisville target KD Hutchinson shows off his explosiveness

Louisville target KD Hutchinson may be small in stature, but he certainly doesn't lack for athletic explosion. The 5-foot-9, 175-pound athlete produced at a high level at both running back and wide receiver for Harris County High School in Hamilton, Ga., making him a recruiting prospect for a growing number of Power 5 programs.
NFLPosted by
247Sports

A Closer Look: Offensive Line

Probably the position group with the biggest question mark is the offensive line. That question did not change much during spring camp while going against Tech's defensive line. With Jack Anderson going to the NFL draft and the exodus to the transfer portal, the number of offensive lineman has gone down. Tech lost some players such as Will Farrar, Clayton Franks and Troy Bradshaw that could have provided some depth to the offensive line.
Orange County, CAPosted by
247Sports

Husker signee Breidenbach injures knee

Nebraska basketball signee Wilhelm Breidenbach will likely be limited when he arrives on campus in Lincoln after injuring his meniscus last week while playing for his Mater Dei High School team in California. Mater Dei head coach Gary McKnight told the Orange County Register and Los Angeles Times that Breidenbach...
Kansas StatePosted by
247Sports

Emmett Jones reflects on interim coaching stint with Kansas football

Emmett Jones was a candidate, athletic director Travis Goff said, when the Jayhawks were seeking out their new head coach. Jones, named as the program's interim coach after some 20 players campaigned for his appointment on social media, had aspirations of taking over the program, though the search ultimately ended with Lance Leipold in the coach's seat.
MLBPosted by
247Sports

WATCH: TJ Hopkins makes an insane catch

Former South Carolina baseball star TJ Hopkins has already produced what will be one of the most memorable catches of the season. In his game on Saturday for the Double-A Chattanooga Lookouts, the left fielder made a leaping catch and crashed into the outfield wall. But that portion of the...
Mississippi StatePosted by
247Sports

Dancing Dawgs head to Hoover

Mississippi State first baseman Luke Hancock is about as county as they come. A native of Houston, Mississippi, Hancock is an unabashed country boy. He hunts, he fishes and he has No Place Like Hometown of Hardy's Hixtape Vol. 1 as his walk-out. Chances are you could never get Hancock out on the dance floor unless it's for a watered down version of the Texas two-step after a couple of cold ones.
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

Evan Simon in race for Rutgers' No.2 QB spot

Spring practice was a new experience for Rutgers redshirt freshman quarterback Evan Simon. He enrolled last January before the bulk of his fellow freshman class, although the coronavirus outbreak eliminated the opportunity to practice in the spring. This spring, Simon is no longer a true freshman right out of high school. He is in a tight race for the backup quarterback position behind Noah Vedral. In his most extensive action as a Rutgers quarterback, Simon went 9-of-16 for 114 yards while throwing one touchdown in the spring game.
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Three Illini on Kiper's top-10 position rankings for 2022 NFL Draft

Three Illinois football players appear on ESPN analyst Mel Kiper’s top-10 prospects by position for the 2022 NFL Draft class. All three Illini on Kiper’s positional rankings are super seniors who took advantage of the NCAA allowing all student-athletes an extra year of eligibility due to the pandemic. Illinois has 21 super seniors returning, including 18 scholarship players — a majority who are starters.
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

CBS Sports updates Top 25 and 1 college basketball rankings

Way-too-early college basketball rankings change by the day. With transfer portal entries and transfers committing to other programs, teams are constantly moving around. That's the case again this week in Gary Parrish of CBS Sports' Top 25 and 1 after the Oregon Ducks landed Syracuse forward Quincy Guerrier in the transfer portal.
Posted by
247Sports

Bulldog softball ends season in Stillwater Regional Final

STILLWATER, Okla. – The big inning proved to be Mississippi State’s downfall as the Bulldogs saw their season end in the Stillwater Regional championship on Sunday in a 10-2 loss to No. 5 Oklahoma State. The Bulldogs (35-25) got out to an early lead, but a four-run second inning and...
Illinois StatePosted by
247Sports

Illinois guard Andre Curbelo shoots down Kentucky transfer rumors

The NCAA's new one-time transfer exception has created complete chaos in college basketball this spring, as unprecedented numbers of players have flocked to the transfer portal and sought new schools. While fans are accustomed to seeing players transfer when they may not have much of a path to playing time at their current school, hundreds of players in seemingly decent situations have departed for new homes anyway over the last few weeks.
Florida StatePosted by
247Sports

Offseason Inventory: Defensive Tackle Overview

Noles247 continues its Offseason Inventory series with a look at the interior of Florida State’s defensive line. 1. Fabien Lovett, RS Soph. 3. Tru Thompson, RS Soph. 1. Dennis Briggs, RS Soph. 2. Jarrett Jackson, RS Soph. 3. Joshua Farmer, Fr. Other Names to Note. Shambre Jackson, Fr. … Malcolm...
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

Daily Delivery: It feels like college football is near after reviewing Vegas’ preseason odds

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. The start of college football season is still more than three months away, but the recent release of updated odds for teams to win the national title has Fitz yearning for the start of the season. As Fitz explains, the odds are interesting because they not only reflect where Lincoln Riley's Oklahoma Sooners sit in the national title picture but how the rest of the Big 12, including Kansas State, is regarded heading into the season. Overall, the Wildcats have something to prove, but betting the them to win a national title seems like a silly bet.
BaseballPosted by
247Sports

PODCAST: Wrapping up ECU's regular season title, and looking ahead to postseason

East Carolina's baseball team completed a season-long goal of winning the American Athletic Conference regular season championship by taking the first two games at South Florida on Thursday. Host Stephen Igoe and co-host Jonathan Wagner discuss what the regular season championship means for the program and take a look ahead to the conference tournament and where ECU sits in the regional hosting picture. The two also discuss whether or not to be concerned about the consecutive losses to finish the regular season after the title was clinched. The Pirates head into the tournament 38-13 overall and 20-8 in league play.