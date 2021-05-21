Louisville Basketball - Big Board Class of 2022

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. The start of college football season is still more than three months away, but the recent release of updated odds for teams to win the national title has Fitz yearning for the start of the season. As Fitz explains, the odds are interesting because they not only reflect where Lincoln Riley's Oklahoma Sooners sit in the national title picture but how the rest of the Big 12, including Kansas State, is regarded heading into the season. Overall, the Wildcats have something to prove, but betting the them to win a national title seems like a silly bet.