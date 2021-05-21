newsbreak-logo
Bilingual COVID-19 vaccination clinic offered in Menasha

By Jonathan Gneiser
NBC 26 WGBA
 2 days ago
A free bilingual COVID-19 pop-up vaccination clinic is being held Saturday in Menasha to offer accessible and barrier-free vaccinations for those who choose to be vaccinated.

The clinic will provide the Johnson & Johnson vaccine from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday, May 22 at Maplewood Middle School, 1600 Midway Road, Menasha.

Those interested in receiving the vaccine are asked to register by calling 920-249-5169. Walk-ins are also welcome. IDs and health insurance are not required.

"You don't need I.D.," said Victor Flores, outreach specialist at Menasha Public Library. "You don't need to have a lot of complicated paperwork or documents; you just need to show up."

All who receive their vaccination during the pop-up vaccination clinic will receive a $10 gift card to use at one of these three area businesses: Chicken Grill Mexican Restaurant, Quinto Sol Markets or Lindo Michoacan Restaurant and Mini Market.

"Latin people are getting vaccinations at half the rate of whites," Flores said. "So there are barriers to explain that. One of the main barriers has been accessibility and us not knowing where to access the vaccine. So places like this and pop-up clinics like this are important because of that."

The school location was chosen in the center of Menasha to hopefully make it easier for people to attend, Flores said.

"We want people to know that they can come," he said. "That those barriers that they feel they have like accessibility, language, lack of insurance, all of those things really don't matter. Those things should not be a barrier for them to come and access the vaccine."

The clinic is being hosted by Casa Hispana Inc., Partnership Community Health Center, city of Menasha and the Tri-County Multicultural Communications Committee with supporting community sponsors: Ascension, Chicken Grill Mexican Restaurant, Quinto Sol Market, Lindo Michoacan Restaurant and Mini Market, Menasha Joint School District, Winnebago County, Community Foundation for the Fox Valley Region, CAP Services, Red Shoes Inc. and ThedaCare.

