DNR expands capacity for outdoor events at state parks

By Associated Press
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QenTr_0a7UVcFM00

The state Department of Natural Resources is expanding gathering limits for outdoor events at state parks as COVID-19 cases continue to wane.

The department announced Friday that volunteer groups, special event groups, hikes and education programs can now be as large as 350 people.

Outdoor campsites, shelters and amphitheaters will increase to maximum capacity or 350 people, whichever is less. All other DNR facilities, including nature centers and indoor group camps remain closed to the public.

