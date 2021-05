Long Beach Wilson High on Tuesday announced that it has hired Scott Meyer to be the next head coach of its football team. Meyer has been head coach at fellow Moore League school Lakewood the past two seasons. But the Wilson job was an offer he couldn’t refuse as the Meyer family has deep ties there. Meyer’s father and grandfather both coached at the school. Meyer, a 1983 Wilson graduate, played football for the Bruins under his father, who was head coach at the time of his playing days.