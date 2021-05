LA GRANDE — The La Grande High School Tigers baseball team won both games of the doubleheader against the Baker Bulldogs on Saturday, May 8. La Grande dominated game one 18-0, while fighting back from behind to win game two 11-4. Starting pitcher Riley Miller found himself in a bases-loaded jam in the top of the first inning, but struck out two straight batters to avoid giving up any runs. He would go on to pitch five scoreless innings, allowing only four hits while striking out seven Bulldogs.