Henricus Historical Park explores crime and punishment

RICHMOND, Va. -- If you're looking to get out of the house this summer and go back in time, consider a visit to Henricus Historical Park. The park sits on about five acres of land in Chesterfield County.

Historical interpreters at the park take you back to life in the 1600s.

"Henricus is the second site that the English settled in America. The first one, of course, is Jamestown in 1607," Josh LeHuray, Education Supervisor Henricus Foundation at Henricus Historical Park, said. "In 1611, Sir Thomas Dale needed a new capital. So they moved up the James River and settled in what’s now Henrico or Chesterfield County and formed Henricus."

The site is impressive and equipped with important historical detail.

"We have a fort, we have a recreated Indian village called Arrohateck, the local tribe that was living near here now, of course, we have a plantation home and the first hospital in America, we have a recreation of that as well," LeHuray said.

The park is hosting a program on colonial gardening and plants on June 5.

"So these are two-hour programs for kids basically between the ages of four thru 10 where they get to come to the site and we’re gonna look at all kinds of agriculture from the 1600s," he said.

On June 12, they will offer a colonial crime and punishment event of how laws were transferred from England to America.

"So we’re gonna be looking at some of the tools that were used to punish people," LeHuray said. "The really cool thing about this is that at 1 p.m. that day there is going to be a reenactment of the very first witch trial in America."

The trial of Joan Wright, accused of witchcraft in 1626, from a record of the original transcript.

"At the end, we open it up to the public and ask what do you think? Should she have been found guilty? Is this is a good trial? A bad trial? What do you guys think of this?"

Click here to register for these and other programs .

