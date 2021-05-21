Report: UFC 262 ‘Oliveira vs. Chandler’ draws over 300,000 domestic PPV buys
The pay-per-view (PPV) numbers are in for UFC 262 and they're much better than expected. UFC 262, which took place on May 15th from inside a sold out Toyota Center in Houston, Tex., saw Charles Oliveira knock out Michael Chandler in the main event to claim the vacant UFC lightweight title (highlights HERE). It was Oliveira's ninth-straight win inside of the Octagon and his first shot at UFC gold in over 10 years with the promotion.