Report: UFC 262 ‘Oliveira vs. Chandler’ draws over 300,000 domestic PPV buys

Less than a month since we watched the last "numbered" of UFC events, the one pitting Usman against Masvidal for the second time in their careers, we're back at it with UFC 262 and another belt on the line. The Lightweight division gold will be up for grabs as we get back to Houston, TX, for the first time since February of 2020 (!!!) when Jon Jones and Dominick Reyes went at it all the way back in UFC 247. Not saying this will reach the levels of anticipation that fight generated and the "controversial" result of the main event put out there in the Twitterverse, but hey, if we get even remotely close to those I'll be pretty pleased.