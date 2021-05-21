Framers with Kenneth Cukier and Francis de Véricourt

Our guest on ST is Viktor Mayer-Schönberger, a professor of internet governance and regulation at the Oxford Internet Institute at the University of Oxford. He's also a faculty affiliate of the Belfer Center of Science and International Affairs at Harvard. Mayer-Schönberger joins us to talk about "Framers: Human Advantage in an Age of Technology and Turmoil," a new book for which he's a co-author. This book argues that humankind's ability to "frame" things -- that is, our gift for making mental models that allow us to see patterns, predict how things will occur, and make sense of new situations -- is what will help us conquer a whole range of current-day problems...from pandemics to populism, AI to ISIS, and wealth inequity to climate change. As was noted of this book in Forbes: "[The authors] don't want to just point out how powerfully we are influenced by our perspectives and prejudices -- our frames. They want to show us that these frames are tools, and that we can optimise their use."