Framers with Kenneth Cukier and Francis de Véricourt

Galen Murton is Assistant Professor of Geographic Science in the School of Integrated Sciences at James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia. A human geographer with broad research and teaching interests in the politics of international development, in 2018-19 he completed the project Road Diplomacy as a Marie Curie Fellow at Ludwig Maximillian University of Munich. He has recently co-authored special issues and edited volumes related to cross-border infrastructure development in South Asia including Highways and Hierarchies: Ethnographies of Mobility from the Himalaya to the Indian Ocean (Amsterdam University Press, 2021). Other relevant contributions to scholarship on infrastructure, geopolitics, borderlands, and Himalayan Studies include publications in Political Geography; The Annals of the American Association of Geographers; Studies in Nepali History and Society (SINHAS); Verge: Studies in Global Asias; Environment and Planning C: Politics and Space; and South Asia: Journal of South Asian Studies. Galen received his PhD (Geography) from the University of Colorado Boulder, his MA (International Relations) from the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University, and his BA (Religion) from Middlebury College. In addition to teaching courses on globalization, development, and critical cartography, Galen likes to conduct fieldwork with his students in the mountain ranges of Highland Asia as well as North America.