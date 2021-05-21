Hokies freshman DE enters the NCAA Transfer Portal

Tennessee redshirt-freshman defensive back Chayce Bishop announced he has entered the NCAA transfer portal. “First, I would like to take a moment to say thank you to the University of Tennessee and the coaching staff for allowing me the opportunity to play football,” Bishop said on Twitter. “I enjoyed working with all of you this past year, and I appreciate your time and dedication to shaping me into a great player. Secondly, to the Rocky Top friends, family, and academic staff, I truly thank you for your support. I wish you all well in your future.