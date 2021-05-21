Hokies freshman DE enters the NCAA Transfer Portal
On Friday night, true freshman defensive end Justin Beadles opted to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, he announced on Twitter. “I would like to thank God, Coach Fuente, Coach Hamilton as well as Coach Tapp and the rest of the Virginia Tech coaching staff for giving me the opportunity to help further my athletic as well as my educational career. However, after talking to my family and giving it much consideration and prayer, I have decided to enter the transfer portal. Hokie Nation I love you and I am forever thankful.”247sports.com