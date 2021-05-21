newsbreak-logo
Sonora, CA

Rice, Mark

By Sabrina Biehl
 2 days ago

Mark Rice, born April 15, 1958 passed away Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at his residence in Sonora, California. Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

