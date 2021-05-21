The Truth About Craig Robinson's Legal Troubles

Paul Hollywood, judge on "The Great British Baking Show," was destined to be a baker. Baking was his family's business when he grew up, something that influenced his decision to pursue a career in the food industry. It didn't happen right away, however. According to his website, he first planned to become a sculptor like his mother, and studied that art form to make it his career. Although he did work in that field for a time, he wasn't sure whether it was a sustainable career option. He told NPR, "I did that for a couple of years, and it was only then that I thought, hang on, I need to earn some money. And my dad had a chain of bakeries, so I did speak to him."