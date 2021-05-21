newsbreak-logo
Atlanta, GA

HOT 107.9’s Birthday Bash 25 Announces First Wave of Artists Including Lil Baby

By Wanja
radiofacts.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAtlanta’s premier Hip Hop station, HOT 107.9, announced the first wave of artists on the summer’s most highly anticipated music event, Birthday Bash 25. Three time Grammy nominated artist and Hot 100 Billboard charting artist, Lil Baby, will be headlining Birthday Bash 25 in Atlanta, Georgia. With over 20 billion plays across all platforms, his success has gained the hearts of music lovers all over the world. His latest album “My Turn” entered the charts at number one and hovered in the top five for 14 weeks.

